Valorant patch 7.02 official notes: Esports Hub goes live, updated Jett voice lines, and more

Valorant patch 7.02 is now live but the new update will not be containing any Agent balance updates or map changes. There will, however, be a lot of performance fixes making their way to the shooter along with Riot addressing some of the bigger bugs and issues.

Along with fixes, Jett will also be having her voice line updated with added interaction line with Gekko and Neon.

The Esports Hub is also going live, and it will be running through to August 26, 2023, when the grand finals are done.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 7.02 can look up the official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 7.02 official notes

Here are the notes for Valorant patch 7.02

1) Valorant patch 7.02 Agent updates

Riot has updated Jett’s voice lines and added interaction lines with Gekko and Neon.

2) Valorant patch 7.02 Esports features

Esports Hub is live!

Dive into VCT Champions 2023, the ultimate competition that is the culmination of the 2023 VCT Season!

In between your own matches, you can now follow the Esports action. Get up to speed with all the teams competing, check the schedule, and follow along as your favorite teams make their way through Group Stages and Playoff brackets.

The Esports Hub will be live in game on August 2. Matches kick off on August 6 and run through to Grand Finals on August 26.

3) Valorant patch 7.02 Player Behavior updates

Riot added party voice mutes for people who have received team voice mutes.

Riot will begin a global rollout of our Real Time Text Evaluation and intervention system. Up until recently the system, which began muting people in voice and text chat who sent disruptive text messages in game, was tested in NA regions only. The test run has given us enough confidence to extend the coverage to global languages starting with a mid-patch update and continued staggered release.

As Riot has said before, with the implementation of more immediate text evaluation, they hope to detect and reduce disruptive situations while you’re still in game and help you feel safer to engage while playing.

4) Valorant patch 7.02 Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in Team Deathmatch and Escalation during Warmups.

Fixed a bug where the Spike Defuse animation would stop and start while standing on the edge of a Site.

Fixed an issue where you were unable to toggle Walk if your Input settings were set to “Hold”.

Fixed an issue where the Duplicate Profile button would not gray out after reaching the maximum number of Crosshair Profiles.

Agent

Fixed a bug where Omen’s From The Shadows (X) and Shrouded Step (C) abilities were not properly canceled if he was hit by KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) or Deadlock’s Annihilation (X) during the windup before teleporting. Additionally, we added visuals for when this windup is canceled.

Fixed the Knife Handle collision on KAY/O’s ZERO/point (E) staying in world after the Suppression explosion.

Fixed Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) not triggering when Wingman (Q) started defusing the Spike in its detection area under some circumstances.

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) not having the correct visuals at his departing location.

Fixed issue where players trapped by Deadlock’s Annihilation (X) were not properly killed when hit by the Spike explosion.

Fixed issues where Raze’s Showstopper (X) projectile would not explode when hitting players trapped by Deadlock’s Annihilation (X).

Fixed issues where damage-over-time area abilities (like Phoenix’s Hot Hands [E]) were not damaging Deadlock’s Barrier Mesh (E).

Fixed issue where Brimstone’s Orbital Strike (X) did not damage the cocoon of Deadlock’s Annihilation (X).

Fixed an issue where Skye would get an additional charge of Guiding Light (E) upon swapping sides.

VALORANT @VALORANT

"Ticking Away" ft. @grabbitz & @bbnomula ⏲️



Dedicated to the One More’s of life, love, and VALORANT! Introducing the 2023 #VALORANTChampions anthem and music video"Ticking Away" ft. @grabbitz & @bbnomula ⏲️Dedicated to the One More’s of life, love, and VALORANT! pic.twitter.com/y1rJNQBhCB

Maps

Fixed a bug where going through the B side teleporter on Bind as a controlled ability, such as Sova’s Owl Drone (C), will cut off the teleport audio sound.

Premier

Fixed an issue where the Premier Weekly Match Reset timer was not displaying Days left until reset.

5) Valorant patch 7.02 Known Issues

Cosmetics

The Araxys skin line muzzle flash is currently displayed in black and white for chromas in the third person.