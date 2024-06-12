Valorant patch 8.11 introduces penalties for repeat remake abusers

Valorant patch 8.11 has introduced a host of changes in the game, including penalties for repeat remake abusers. Players who usually force their teams to remake by going AFK within the first two rounds will face interventions by Riot Games. Since a remake can only be voted on within these two rounds, most teams decide to vote in favor of it.

This helps teams not lose any rating by fighting shorthand. Basically, the match gets canceled because of a four-player team vs. a five-player team scenario.

Repeat Remake abusers to get strong penalties in Valorant patch 8.11

Repeat Remake abusers quit the game for reasons that could range from being titled in the very beginning to not wanting to play a certain side first on a particular map. Whatever the reason, repeated offenses are not healthy for the game.

In the recent 8.11 patch notes, Riot Games devs acknowledged that the game has not been punishing or penalizing players for repeatedly forcing remakes on their teams by going AFK. They have introduced a feature where repeat offenders will get notified immediately. The more often the issue occurs, the more severe the penalty will be.

It is reasonable to judge by other Valorant penalties that players could receive bans, ranging from a few minutes to a few days. Repeat Remake abusers will be penalized based on the instances of them going AFK in the early rounds. This is because a short-hand team is at a significant disadvantage compared to a team that has all five of its members.

Here is what the patch notes said:

"In Patch 8.11, we will be implementing an intermediate change to mitigate an exploit around remakes. Previously, matches that ended in a remake weren't being acted upon appropriately by our systems allowing players to attempt repeated remakes without seeing any enforcement."

Devs admitted that the space is new and that they're still working on the new idea of penalizing repeat remake offenders in Valorant:

"Now, we’ve increased the intervention severity for AFKs resulting in a remade match. This means players will immediately encounter an intervention in this scenario, which will increase through repeated occurrences. We're still exploring this space, so please keep providing us with your feedback."

Valorant patch 8.11 was released on June 11, 2024, and introduced a lot of changes from Agent changes to a new map pool rotation.