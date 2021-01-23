Valorant player discovers powerful Sova exploit on Bind

Competitive esports like Valorant are constantly subjected to game-breaking exploits and bugs. The latest exploit to hit Valorant is on the map Bind and can be performed while playing Sova.

u/alllucnoskill posted a video on Reddit on how he discovered a game-breaking exploit that allowed Sova players to open the teleporter door from B site.

Note: Exploits like these are posted by players to get the devs' attention to remove any unfair advantages in the game. Using this exploit is not promoted in any capacity.

Valorant player details Sova exploit on Bind

The lineup for the Sova dart

In the Reddit post that gained over 1k upvotes within eight hours of posting, u/alllucnoskill details how the exploit works. Players must first go near the doorway to B hall and line up to the grey line next to it and point to the location depicted above.

Upon firing the dart, it will hit the skybox, bounce through an area in the map where clipping is absent.

The missing clipping on Bind

After going through the gap in the map, the dart bounces upwards into the teleporter and opens the teleporter door. This is extremely powerful for defending teams as they can force a peek into the teleporter door, while being completely safe from the site.

The dart lands inside the teleporter

The exploit isn't limited to tracking darts. u/alllucnoskill also confirms that shock darts work the same.

"Yeah, shock darts go through and also open the doors." - u/alllucnoskill

Players should expect an exploit of this scale to be patched pretty quickly as members of the Valorant community are rapidly bringing it to light.

