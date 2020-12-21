Valorant player shows an incredible "post-plant Sage strategy" on Ascent

Along with SplIt, Bind, Haven, and Icebox, Ascent is a well-balanced and commonly played map in Valorant.

Ascent in Valorant is based on the standard 3-lane map design. It consists of two sites to plant a spike and several nooks and crannies to shoot an enemy from. The two sites have multiple points to enter or hold the enemy off.

Sage is a Sentinel agent in Valorant; she can heal allies, slow down opponents, create walls to block enemies, and even revive her teammates. She is a very versatile and useful agent in Valorant.

Recently Redditor u/stay_sweet showed a post spike plant strategy to block off anyone from reaching the spike.

Sage wall to block defuse in Valorant

Attackers generally enter A site through A-main passing from A-lobby, or from mid through A-link. Defenders can either cut them off in A-link through the garden and window or face the defenders from rafters.

A common tactic is to place the spike between the generator and the sidewall on the A site. That way, it creates a narrow passage. The narrow passage becomes somewhat easier to hold on to rather than an open plant.

His solution was to place a Sage wall on top of the spike, along the narrow passage. That way, defenders need to break the wall to reach the spike or wait for it to decay. Both would take considerable time. With the spike planted, it becomes a race for time.

However, defenders might be able to find a way in here. They can use the abilities of Jett, Raze, or Omen to find a way in from above. In that case, the wall would become a protection for the diffuser while he defuses it.

Nevertheless, this is an interesting strategy, which might be useful in specific situations in a Valorant match.