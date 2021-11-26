Valorant players complain about inconsistent knife animation in-game

Valorant players recently raised their voices regarding the inconsistent knife animation in-game. Many are not satisfied with how irregular the weapon is, even at close range.

Valorant has been one of the most popular titles since its release last year. The notoriety of the game recently made it "The Game of the Year" as well.

The developers are putting in a constant effort to make the game smoother and more realistic. However, there are still some issues that players have often complained about. Irregularities and unreliability of the melee weapon are one of them.

Players feel Valorant melee weapons are extremely clunky and unreliable

Being an FPS game, gunplay is the first priority in Valorant. Players need to have sharp aim and gun skills in order to take out their opponents. Valorant has a unique range of weapons in the game. Players can carry a maximum of three weapons before the start of each round: Primary Weapon, Secondary Weapon and Melee Weapon.

When engaging in a skirmish, players prefer to rely on their primary weapon. In some cases, they prefer to switch to their secondary weapon during close combat. Although the melee weapon is the least used armament in the game, it is one of the most important aspects to consider. In some adverse situations, melee weapons can change the outcome of the game as well.

However, players are not satisfied with how inconsistent this weapon is in the game. Many have complained about the weird animation of melee weapons in Valorant and its effect during gameplay.

The number of times running into someone to troll and knife from behind and it misses point blank is insanely frustrating. Just look at replication knife battles, They feel like every hit you're knifing the air next to the enemy and it really removes you from any game immersion.

Riot has always tried to resolve the bugs and problems that have plagued gameplay. The developers have never hesitated in incorporating prudent changes and features to improve the game.

Having said that, it will be interesting to see if Riot takes any initiative to resolve this issue.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul