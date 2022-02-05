Valorant players will soon be able to prioritize weapon skins in their inventory 

Valorant players might soon be able to prioritize the weapon skin in their inventory as developers are planning to introduce this feature in the upcoming updates of the game.
Valorant data miners recently revealed the potential upcoming feature of the game. Players who have already bought several weapon skins in the game can get the benefit as they don't need to roam around the Collection tab to equip their favorite cosmetics for their favorite weapons.
Why prioritizing skin rotation is a necessary feature in Valorant
To keep the game fresh and attractive for players, developers always come up with uniquely designed weapon skins and cosmetics. It enhances the gaming experience for players and makes it more attractive to spectators as well.
The Riot Shooter has a unique set of weapon skins and cosmetics in the game. With every new update of the game, developers introduce new and exciting weapon skins and cosmetics. Players can purchase these weapon skins from the in-game store.
However, some skins are only available from Battle Pass rewards which players need to unlock (after spending 1000VP to get access to paid tiers) by gathering XP. Players can collect free skins after completing the Agent contract as well.
Players can track all the collected and purchased weapon skins in the Collection tab and can also equip their desired cosmetics with their favorite guns. However, players who have bought several weapon skins in the game sometimes face trouble rotating among their favorite cosmetics as it takes a bit longer to find their preferred one. It is frustrating for players as well who love to rotate the skin regularly as well.
Valorant community reacts positively to the potential new feature
It seems like the developers are thinking about add a new feature to the game that will allow players to select their favorite weapon skin collections stored in a separate queue. Although there is no confirmation from the developers end regarding the introduction of new features, players seem to be happy after hearing about the potential feature.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
After learning about the new feature, players have also suggested some unique ideas around it to make it more helpful. It will be interesting to see when this feature finally comes to Valorant and how developers implement it into the game.