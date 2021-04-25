Valorant: Pride Player Cards to be available with redemption code on June 3rd

A prominent data miner called RumbleMike recently gave the Valorant community a snippet of a new line of player cards to be available in the future.

According to Riot Games, the new player cards to be available are dubbed the Pride Player Cards, and they will only be available through code redemption on June 3rd.

The inclusion of minorities and other genders has always been a big target of Riot. The publisher's announcement of Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers was the first big step towards it. With Game Changers, they hope to encourage all women and other marginalized genders in the community to participate in Valorant Esports.

As far as the new Pride player cards are concerned, it will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention towards Valorant as Riot Games looks to empower the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride player cards in Valorant

As far as the leak suggests, the player cards will not be available in-game or in the upcoming battle pass. The only way one can acquire this new line of playing cards is through code redemption from the official site of Valorant.

To commemorate the Masters 2 finals, the redemption code will be shared with every player watching the finals on May 30th. The code will also be shared on social media.

However, this code cannot be redeemed from the official redemption site of Valorant until June 3rd.

Pride player cards have a total of seven variants. They are:

Pride 1: Rainbow

Pride 2: Cotton Candy

Pride 3: Primary

Pride 4: Galactic

Pride 5: Sunset

Pride 6: Twilight

Pride 7: Sherbet

The Pride player cards (Image via Twitter)

According to a Reddit user, each of these player cards represents a different flag from the LGBTQ+ community. The player cards stand for Gay, Transgender, Pansexual, Non-binary, Bisexual, Asexual, and Lesbian from left to right.