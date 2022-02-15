Valorant released new cinematic "Can't Slow Me Down" featuring Jett and Korean culture

Valorant released another new cinematic this morning featuring Jett and Korean culture. The new "Can't Slow Me Down" cinematic portrays Jett's lifestyle in a nutshell.

Valorant has previously revealed multiple cinematic videos featuring several agents and their regional culture. As Jett is from Korea, the Korean culture has been portrayed wonderfully in the video. The cinematic music was sung and arranged by trending Korean artists Lil BOI, Mirani, and GroovyRoom.

Jett becomes the latest one to feature in the Valorant Takeover campaign

When it comes to amazing fans with their artwork, Riot always gets excellent feedback from everyone. By offering various cinematics, developers ensure that players can receive a great experience which eventually increases their interest.

However, the developers have recently started a Takeover Campaign featuring several Agents of the game and their regional culture. This will help players learn more about their favourite Agent, lifestyle, background and much more. Previously, players have watched cinematics featuring Skye, Chamber and other Agents. Finally, the developers came up with Jett's cinematic today.

The new cinematic 'Can't Slow Me Down' portrays Korean culture and how Jett enjoys her life being independent and roaming around the streets of her city. It also shows that the Korean girl also loves to listen to her favourite song while enjoying her own company while sitting on the rooftop of a building. The duel nature of the Agent indeed describes her characteristics to an extent.

The Korean girl is always known for its fast mobility in the game. The ability she uses like Tailwind (E), Updraft (Q) and Cloudburst (C) helps her to escape from enemies very quickly.

Jett's swiftness makes her one of the most used Agents in the game. Especially the team's sniper picks up this Agent as her fast mobility helps players take unorthodox positions and surprise teammates. The video also features some exciting Jett gameplay.

With this Takeover campaign, Valorant developers are trying to connect players emotionally with the game to have a better gaming experience. The new "Can't Slow Me Down" cinematic will surely excite Jett mains to watch the video.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar