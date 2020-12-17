Valorant's Snowball Mode is extremely fun and here's why

With the release of Snowball Mode in Valorant on December 15th, the community has taken a massive liking to the limited-time custom game mode.

Season's beatings!



Chill out with the new limited time Snowball Fight mode, playable now through the 29th. Skate into your first match today and unlock the Snowbro Gun Buddy for free. pic.twitter.com/XuhZS9FeGq — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 15, 2020

Snowball Mode in Valorant involves players shooting others like a normal game of Valorant, except, there's a catch. Unlike in all the other game modes present in Riot Games' latest FPS, Snowball Mode does not include a single bullet.

Instead, players get to shoot each other with snowballs. As expected, snowballs perform differently from bullets. as every snowball has to be fired while keeping in mind the arc which it would follow.

On a brighter note, there's no limit to the number of snowballs, thus players don't need to worry about running out of ammunition. Nevertheless, the new custom mode is arguably the perfect addition for players who complained about Valorant being "too competitive."

Here's everything to know about the Snowball Mode in Valorant.

Snowball Mode in Valorant

Advertisement

The custom snowball mode in Valorant was released on December 15th and is scheduled to run through December 29th. The snowball mode is a limited-period game mode which has been released for a timeline of two weeks.

Riot previously stated that this custom game mode will be limited to the Icebox map for the duration of the first week. However, all other maps in Valorant are supposed to be playable in the new snowball mode during the second week.

Given that it is something new for a fast-paced FPS title like Valorant, the snowball mode received a warm welcome from the community. The Snowball Mode in Valorant provides players with a fun experience while also involving a skill-based gameplay.

Needless to say, for fans who complained about Valorant's highly competitive gameplay even in non-competitive modes, the snowball mode is a terrific place to simply unwind.

Well the snowball tdm mode on Valorant is pretty fun — Ash🎄 (@FpsAshh) December 17, 2020

The snowball fight mode on valorant is funnnnn! 😂 — ruiner (@ruiner65804187) December 17, 2020

Advertisement

I've never laughed so hard in a #VALORANT game than the snowball fight game mode. — Matthew (@AxsynthGg) December 17, 2020

snowball mode for valorant is top tier — mii character playing wii sports (@aartemisaapollo) December 17, 2020

omg the snowball fight mode in valorant is chaos esp with our little twist pic.twitter.com/T5i3BfQaK1 — jenica :) (@jenickuhh) December 16, 2020

Such a massive response from the community only raises one question. Will the snowball mode become a permanent addition to Valorant in the near future?