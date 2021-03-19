Valorant community creates “Safe Space" Discord server for those with disabilities and mental health disorders

Toxicity has been a prevalent issue in multiplayer competitive games for a long time, and Riot titles like League of Legends and Valorant are no exceptions in that regard.

It is already quite difficult to navigate a sane path through the abusive atmosphere of this toxic hypercompetitive environment. On top of that, if a person has disabilities, be it physical or mental, they tend to witness an exponentially hostile and abusive attitude being shown to them.

Although Riot has made its zero-tolerance stance clear on abusive behavior, when it comes to League of Legends and Valorant, the ground reality has not changed a lot. There has been a vacuum of safe spaces in the multiplayer competitive gaming community.

As a whole, the gaming world has seen far-reaching progress in terms of acceptance toward disabled people. Inclusivity has been one of the most important guiding principles regarding that initiative, which often gets undone due to disruptive personalities in the server.

Recently, the Gaming Safe Space has developed itself as a community that inculcates all these inclusive ideas in the realm of both Valorant and League of Legends.

Valorant and League of Legends “Safe Space” Discord Community

Reddit user krackcsgo recently made a post about this community, where he talks about how they welcome people who have disabilities and mental disorders.

They made it clear that this server can also provide a safe space to players who are not necessarily disabled or facing mental issues, but are only looking for a non-toxic environment free of harassment and hypercompetitive toxic behavior.

In the reddit thread, various members of the Valorant community chimed in about their anecdotal experience regarding past events of harassment and abusive behavior.

In one instance, Reddit user YeahSorry930 spoke about their experience when he witnessed his teammates being abusive towards a fellow player for his stutter. Reddit user Celerical also wrote about how he faced some flaming from teammates for his hearing loss.

Reddit user agorathird asked whether transgenders are welcome on the server, to which the OP replied that the community is open to everyone, regardless of their sexual and gender identity.

Overall, the Gaming Safe Space community is one that provides a safe haven for every Valorant or League of Legends player who is looking to hang out in a place like this with like-minded individuals. This wonderful community seems like a breath of fresh air in the otherwise toxic atmosphere of competitive multiplayer gaming.