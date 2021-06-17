Valorant saga’s next chapter to kick off with Episode 3 Reflection

With the upcoming patch 3.0 update, the final act of Episode 2 Formation comes to an end. The Valorant saga is now set to continue with the first Act of a brand new episode, Episode 3 Reflection.
Since its launch in June 2020, Valorant has had 2 episodes, each consisting of 3 acts, as part of year 1. With the upcoming patch 3.0 update, Valorant is launching its 3rd Episode, which will be part of its year 2 plan.
Valorant Episode 1 Ignition kicked off with the launch of the game in June 2020 and lasted until January 2021. It introduced 3 new agents, Reyna, Killjoy, and Skye, as well as 2 new maps, Ascent and Icebox.
Valorant Episode 2 Formation began with the end of Episode 1, in January 2021, and will end in June 2021, with Episode 3's launch. It introduced 2 new agents, Yoru and Astra, and a new map, Breeze.
Valorant Episode 3 Reflection continues the next chapter of Valorant’s saga
The next chapter of Valorant’s saga, Episode 3 Reflection, debuts with the launch of the patch 3.0 update. Episode 3 Act 1 introduces a new initiator agent, Kay/o, as well as the Give Back Bundle and the Year 1 Event Pass.
The arrival of Episode 3 was preceded by the cinematic short, Duality, which finally confirms the long-standing mirror verse theory. The cinematic short ends with a tease by Viper to reveal the whole story, while the alternative versions get ready for an attack.
Similar to previous episodes, Episode 3 is expected to last until January 2022, and consists of 3 acts, each bringing new agents and improvements to the game.
With the launch of Episode 3 Reflection, Riot Games is also bringing Squad Boost to Valorant for the first time. It will let players of the same party earn extra XP points.
The Episode 3 Battle Pass introduces 3 new weapon collections - Jigsaw, K_Tac, and Monarch, along with new sprays, player cards, and gun buddies.
Valorant Episode 3 Reflection Act 1 launches on 22nd June 2021, and will last until 24th August 2021. Fans cannot wait to play as Kay/o and unlock the Episode 3 Act 1 battle pass.