Valorant saga’s next chapter to kick off with Episode 3 Reflection

With the upcoming patch 3.0 update, the final act of Episode 2 Formation comes to an end. The Valorant saga is now set to continue with the first Act of a brand new episode, Episode 3 Reflection.

Since its launch in June 2020, Valorant has had 2 episodes, each consisting of 3 acts, as part of year 1. With the upcoming patch 3.0 update, Valorant is launching its 3rd Episode, which will be part of its year 2 plan.

Valorant Episode 1 Ignition kicked off with the launch of the game in June 2020 and lasted until January 2021. It introduced 3 new agents, Reyna, Killjoy, and Skye, as well as 2 new maps, Ascent and Icebox.

Valorant Episode 2 Formation began with the end of Episode 1, in January 2021, and will end in June 2021, with Episode 3's launch. It introduced 2 new agents, Yoru and Astra, and a new map, Breeze.

Valorant Episode 3 Reflection continues the next chapter of Valorant’s saga

The next chapter of Valorant’s saga, Episode 3 Reflection, debuts with the launch of the patch 3.0 update. Episode 3 Act 1 introduces a new initiator agent, Kay/o, as well as the Give Back Bundle and the Year 1 Event Pass.

The arrival of Episode 3 was preceded by the cinematic short, Duality, which finally confirms the long-standing mirror verse theory. The cinematic short ends with a tease by Viper to reveal the whole story, while the alternative versions get ready for an attack.

Similar to previous episodes, Episode 3 is expected to last until January 2022, and consists of 3 acts, each bringing new agents and improvements to the game.

With the launch of Episode 3 Reflection, Riot Games is also bringing Squad Boost to Valorant for the first time. It will let players of the same party earn extra XP points.

Purchase the bundle from June 22–July 8, and 50% of the proceeds from Weapon skins and 100% from accessories in the Give Back Bundle, will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets. pic.twitter.com/pXyiXsaMXO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 16, 2021

The Episode 3 Battle Pass introduces 3 new weapon collections - Jigsaw, K_Tac, and Monarch, along with new sprays, player cards, and gun buddies.

Valorant Episode 3 Reflection Act 1 launches on 22nd June 2021, and will last until 24th August 2021. Fans cannot wait to play as Kay/o and unlock the Episode 3 Act 1 battle pass.

