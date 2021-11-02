Valorant servers will be temporarily taken down today (November 2) for all regions to prepare for Episode 3 Act 3

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 will be going live later today, and the servers for the shooter will be down across all the regions.

However, according to the official Valorant server status page, the downtime for each region will be different today.

Here is a list of all the regions and the time that their Valorant servers will be going offline:

Asia Pacific and Mumbai: 14:00 PDT

Brazil: 06:00 PDT

Europe: 20:00 PDT

Korea: 14:00 PDT

Latin America: 06:00 PDT

North America: 06:00 PDT

The servers will be taken down for just a couple of hours, as Riot Games will be introducing Episode 3 Act 3 today. While the upcoming Agent Chamber’s release was postponed by two weeks, the Act itself will be on schedule and will be dropping in later today.

What to expect in Valorant Episode 3 Act 3?

Though the new Valorant Agent Chamber was supposed to come out this patch, Riot has postponed his release by two more weeks.

However, with the new Act, players can look forward to a brand new Battle Pass and new skin lines, which they can purchase from the store.

Players can expect the following skin lines:

1) Aero weapon skin collection

This line of weapon cosmetics will be for the following guns:

Guardian

Frenzy

Spectre

Phantom

2) Goldwing weapon skin collection

The Goldwing line of weapon cosmetics will be for the following guns:

Classic

Ghost

Ares

Judge

3) Genesis weapon skin collection

The Genesis line of weapon cosmetics will be for the following guns:

Bucky

Operator

Bulldog

Shorty

Meele

Additionally, a new Valorant ranked season will also be starting today, and players' previous ranks will be reset. Their current rank will determine their MMR for the next competitive season.

