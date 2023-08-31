Valorant Sheriff tier list: All skins ranked from worst to best

Valorant is a competitive shooter developed by Riot Games. To keep things interesting, new cosmetics are constantly being added to the game for the players to acquire and diversify their collections. However, this naturally starts a debate as to which skins are better and worth buying and which of them are not.

One of the most used guns in Valorant is the Sheriff, which is due to its satisfying headshots. The level of satisfaction is even higher when you have a good-looking skin in your hand. Having said that, let us dive in and classify all the sheriff skins in Valorant from worst to best.

All 37 Sheriff skins in Valorant ranked from worst to best

This tier list will divide the Sheriff skins into four categories -

C-tier: The worst-looking skins in the game and not recommended for purchase.

The worst-looking skins in the game and not recommended for purchase. B-tier: These skins, although looking better than the C-tier ones, are not worth buying.

These skins, although looking better than the C-tier ones, are not worth buying. A-tier: These are a few of the best-looking skins, only differing from the S-tier skins in terms of animations and VFX.

These are a few of the best-looking skins, only differing from the S-tier skins in terms of animations and VFX. S-tier: These are the best skins in the game.

C-tier

37) Monstrocity Sheriff

Monstrocity Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The colour schemes of this Battle Pass skin are not up to the mark. It also does not provide much in terms of design.

36) Peacekeeper Sheriff

Peacekeeper Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This is the worst of the Sheriff skins that are available to unlock via Agent tiers. It has an old and worn-out look that does not look good in the game.

35) Wasteland Sheriff

Wasteland Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This skin does not provide custom animations or VFX, and costs 1275 VP in-game.

34) Signature Sheriff

Signature Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This Battlepass skin offers a lot of vibrant colors, which is often distracting during combat.

33) Prism II Sheriff

Prism II Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This Sheriff skin in Valorant, costing 875 VP, does not have much to offer in terms of looks and animations.

32) Polyfrog Sheriff

Polyfrog Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Another of the Battlepass skins without any VFX, this one has a dubious design that many players do not prefer.

31) Minima Sheriff

Minima Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Released in Valorant as part of a minimalistic-themed collection, the look of this skin is not up to par. It costs 1275 VP.

30) Iridian Thorn Sheriff

Iridian Thorn Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This Battlepass skin has a unique look, but cannot compete in terms of animations.

29) Convex Sheriff

Convex Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

One of the oldest skins in Valorant, the colors are soothing to the eye but the design is pretty basic. It costs 875 VP.

28) Composite Sheriff

Composite Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Available in the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass, it comes in a single yellow color variant.

27) Aristocrat Sheriff

Aristocrat Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Aristocrat Sheriff, although has a royal look, lacks in animations and VFX.

26) .Sys Sheriff

.Sys Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

As usual, another Battlepass skin, it has very little to offer and is not worth using.

25) Surge Sheriff

Surge Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This is a sports-designed skin that comes in four different color variants.

B-tier

24) Immortalized Sheriff

Immortalized Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The Immortalized Sheriff, although from a Battlepass, comes in four variants, gold, bronze, blue, and green, with Cypher's face designed on it.

23) Varnish Sheriff

Varnish Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

It looks clean and simple with a varnished wood appearance.

22) Sakura Sheriff

Sakura Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Part of the Sakura collection, this is for all the anime lovers. The skin costs 1275 VP.

21) Nebula Sheriff

Nebula Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This space-themed skin with the constantly changing texture costs 1775 VP.

20) Lightwave Sheriff

Lightwave Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

One of the more valuable Battlepass skins, it comes in four different color variants.

19) Altitude Sheriff

Altitude Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This was a hit-or-miss collection since its release. It costs 1275 VP.

18) Abyssal Sheriff

Abyssal Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This skin with its shades of blue cost 1275 VP in Valorant.

17) Wayfarer Sheriff

Wayfarer Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Available on completion of tier-10 on Harbor's Agent pass in Valorant, it suits the background and designs of the character very well.

16) Protektor Sheriff

Protektor Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Coming from Sova's armory, the face of an eagle is the perfect design.

15) Polyfox Sheriff

Polyfox Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This Battlepass skin is loved by many, but lacks any animations to rank higher up.

14) Game Over Sheriff

Game Over Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Jett's pocket Sheriff with the clouds to showcase speed is never a bad look.

13) Death Wish Sheriff

Death Wish Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Finally, the last of the Agent passes, this comes from Yoru's collection and is, arguably, the best of the lot.

A-tier

12) Silvanus Sheriff

Silvanus Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Although lacking animations, the matte finish texture with the haunted theme looks particularly good in Valorant. It costs 1275 VP.

11) K/Tac Sheriff

K/Tac Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The best and cleanest of the Battlepass skins, you can never go wrong with this.

10) Magepunk Sheriff

Magepunk Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

From the diverse Magepunk collection, this Sheriff skin has a lot to offer around the theme of electricity. It costs 1775 VP and comes in four variants.

9) Crimsonbeast Sheriff

Crimsonbeast Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The kill animations and VFX carry this skin to the top of the A-tier. It costs 1775 VP.

S-tier

8) Singularity Sheriff

Singularity Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

One of the Valorant community favorites, this skin packs a punch with the insane VFX and one-of-a-kind finisher. It costs 2175 VP and comes in four different colors.

7) Sentinels of Light Sheriff

Sentinels of Light Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Some players might not like the heavy animations of this collection, but the finisher and the sound effects make it a worthy competitor. It costs 2175 VP.

6) Reaver Sheriff

Reaver Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The perfect return of the beta skins, the Reaver Sheriff with the death theme and dark colors, is a must-buy. It will cost you 1775 VP.

5) Protocol 781-A Sheriff

Protocol 781-A Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The only collection in Valorant to offer custom voice lines on every kill, this sheriff skin has a lot to offer. The cost of the Protocol 781-A Sheriff is 2475 VP.

4) Neo Frontier Sheriff

Neo Frontier Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

One of the latest releases in the game, it immediately became a fan-favorite with its unique animations and sound effects. It costs 2175 VP.

3) Ion Sheriff

Ion Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Named the best Sheriff skin since its release, many pros prefer the single white color with moderate but unique animations. It is simple but elegant, costing 1775 VP.

2) Chronovoid Sheriff

Chronovoid Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

This comes in four variants and costs 2175 VP. It is carried by its beautiful finisher.

1) Arcane Sheriff

Arcane Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Arguably, the best sheriff in Valorant, it marked the celebratory release of the Arcane TV show on Netflix. It cost 2377 VP, and was offered only for a limited period of time.