Valorant Sheriff tier list: All skins ranked from worst to best

Valorant is a competitive shooter developed by Riot Games. To keep things interesting, new cosmetics are constantly being added to the game for the players to acquire and diversify their collections. However, this naturally starts a debate as to which skins are better and worth buying and which of them are not.
One of the most used guns in Valorant is the Sheriff, which is due to its satisfying headshots. The level of satisfaction is even higher when you have a good-looking skin in your hand. Having said that, let us dive in and classify all the sheriff skins in Valorant from worst to best.
All 37 Sheriff skins in Valorant ranked from worst to best
This tier list will divide the Sheriff skins into four categories -
- C-tier: The worst-looking skins in the game and not recommended for purchase.
- B-tier: These skins, although looking better than the C-tier ones, are not worth buying.
- A-tier: These are a few of the best-looking skins, only differing from the S-tier skins in terms of animations and VFX.
- S-tier: These are the best skins in the game.
C-tier
37) Monstrocity Sheriff
The colour schemes of this Battle Pass skin are not up to the mark. It also does not provide much in terms of design.
36) Peacekeeper Sheriff
This is the worst of the Sheriff skins that are available to unlock via Agent tiers. It has an old and worn-out look that does not look good in the game.
35) Wasteland Sheriff
This skin does not provide custom animations or VFX, and costs 1275 VP in-game.
34) Signature Sheriff
This Battlepass skin offers a lot of vibrant colors, which is often distracting during combat.
33) Prism II Sheriff
This Sheriff skin in Valorant, costing 875 VP, does not have much to offer in terms of looks and animations.
32) Polyfrog Sheriff
Another of the Battlepass skins without any VFX, this one has a dubious design that many players do not prefer.
31) Minima Sheriff
Released in Valorant as part of a minimalistic-themed collection, the look of this skin is not up to par. It costs 1275 VP.
30) Iridian Thorn Sheriff
This Battlepass skin has a unique look, but cannot compete in terms of animations.
29) Convex Sheriff
One of the oldest skins in Valorant, the colors are soothing to the eye but the design is pretty basic. It costs 875 VP.
28) Composite Sheriff
Available in the Episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass, it comes in a single yellow color variant.
27) Aristocrat Sheriff
The Aristocrat Sheriff, although has a royal look, lacks in animations and VFX.
26) .Sys Sheriff
As usual, another Battlepass skin, it has very little to offer and is not worth using.
25) Surge Sheriff
This is a sports-designed skin that comes in four different color variants.
B-tier
24) Immortalized Sheriff
The Immortalized Sheriff, although from a Battlepass, comes in four variants, gold, bronze, blue, and green, with Cypher's face designed on it.
23) Varnish Sheriff
It looks clean and simple with a varnished wood appearance.
22) Sakura Sheriff
Part of the Sakura collection, this is for all the anime lovers. The skin costs 1275 VP.
21) Nebula Sheriff
This space-themed skin with the constantly changing texture costs 1775 VP.
20) Lightwave Sheriff
One of the more valuable Battlepass skins, it comes in four different color variants.
19) Altitude Sheriff
This was a hit-or-miss collection since its release. It costs 1275 VP.
18) Abyssal Sheriff
This skin with its shades of blue cost 1275 VP in Valorant.
17) Wayfarer Sheriff
Available on completion of tier-10 on Harbor's Agent pass in Valorant, it suits the background and designs of the character very well.
16) Protektor Sheriff
Coming from Sova's armory, the face of an eagle is the perfect design.
15) Polyfox Sheriff
This Battlepass skin is loved by many, but lacks any animations to rank higher up.
14) Game Over Sheriff
Jett's pocket Sheriff with the clouds to showcase speed is never a bad look.
13) Death Wish Sheriff
Finally, the last of the Agent passes, this comes from Yoru's collection and is, arguably, the best of the lot.
A-tier
12) Silvanus Sheriff
Although lacking animations, the matte finish texture with the haunted theme looks particularly good in Valorant. It costs 1275 VP.
11) K/Tac Sheriff
The best and cleanest of the Battlepass skins, you can never go wrong with this.
10) Magepunk Sheriff
From the diverse Magepunk collection, this Sheriff skin has a lot to offer around the theme of electricity. It costs 1775 VP and comes in four variants.
9) Crimsonbeast Sheriff
The kill animations and VFX carry this skin to the top of the A-tier. It costs 1775 VP.
S-tier
8) Singularity Sheriff
One of the Valorant community favorites, this skin packs a punch with the insane VFX and one-of-a-kind finisher. It costs 2175 VP and comes in four different colors.
7) Sentinels of Light Sheriff
Some players might not like the heavy animations of this collection, but the finisher and the sound effects make it a worthy competitor. It costs 2175 VP.
6) Reaver Sheriff
The perfect return of the beta skins, the Reaver Sheriff with the death theme and dark colors, is a must-buy. It will cost you 1775 VP.
5) Protocol 781-A Sheriff
The only collection in Valorant to offer custom voice lines on every kill, this sheriff skin has a lot to offer. The cost of the Protocol 781-A Sheriff is 2475 VP.
4) Neo Frontier Sheriff
One of the latest releases in the game, it immediately became a fan-favorite with its unique animations and sound effects. It costs 2175 VP.
3) Ion Sheriff
Named the best Sheriff skin since its release, many pros prefer the single white color with moderate but unique animations. It is simple but elegant, costing 1775 VP.
2) Chronovoid Sheriff
This comes in four variants and costs 2175 VP. It is carried by its beautiful finisher.
1) Arcane Sheriff
Arguably, the best sheriff in Valorant, it marked the celebratory release of the Arcane TV show on Netflix. It cost 2377 VP, and was offered only for a limited period of time.