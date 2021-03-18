All that players need to know about the Skin Baiting strategy in Valorant

Since its early days, the Valorant community has always come up with fun ways to play the game and gain an upper hand over opponents. The Skin Baiting strategy is the latest addition to this list. It revolves around baiting players with flashy skins. The psychological warfare is rather strong with this one.

Valorant skins tend to have a rather high price tag. Although battle pass skins are cheaper, there’s a large section of the Valorant community who play without getting their hands on the bling.

As a single skin costs at least $10, it is palpable why most of the playerbase have been lured to such a tactic. Even though the skin store in Valorant has got bad press for its high price tag on cosmetics, there seems to be no move to reduce skin prices as of yet.

The Valorant skin baiting and how it works

On the Valorant subreddit, Reddit user nxfxrius had came up with a brilliant idea. Although he put a disclaimer in his post that this technique may only work in lower ranks like Bronze and Silver, it did not detract the post from blowing up.

The Redditor went on to elaborate on methods to trick enemy players. It is important to note that this bait can only work if it is used sparingly in a match, preferably in a few rounds and in different locations.

In the experiment, players will have to drop their flashy-looking weapon with only a few bullets left in the magazine and wait in a corner for the potential enemy to be baited. The minute they are heard picking up the shiny gun and reloading the weapon, the baiting player will have to peak and score a free kill.

In the thread, it can be deduced from the replies by several community members that this tactic might not only be limited to lower ranks. Some users have gone so far as to say that they feel they perform better when they pick up something like a prime Vandal skinned weapon.

The truth behind the skin-performance phenomenon can be argued, but it is definitely worth the attempt.