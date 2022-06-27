Valorant Strat Roulette guide for dummies in 2022

Valorant may be the new kid on the block when it comes to tactical first-person shooters, but it has made a place for itself in the gaming world. Despite being a fun game, it can get very competitive too.

Since it's a tactical first-person shooter, it's more fun when players queue up with full squads. That way, they can try out different methods to execute while playing the title.

There's a website that's been around for a while now. Known as Valorant Strat Roulette, it comes up with fun little strategies that users can try while playing the game.

What is Valorant Strat Roulette?

Valorant Strat Roulette by Josh 'infinite" Graham (Image via Sportskeeda)

Valorant Strat Roulette is a fun little website built to conjure fun strategies while playing the game. Although it is slightly outdated and has only four maps, the strategies it comes up with are funny and exciting.

Valorant Strat Roulette by Diah (Image via Sportskeeda)

The website also clearly states that they don't recommend people using the strats from the website to grief during matches. There is another site that does the same thing, but it is richer in features.

Built by an individual known as Diah, this website allows gamers to pick the Agents and map their squad is playing and then comes up with strategies. In fact, this website comes with a dedicated help page as well.

If players find any difficulty while navigating the website, they can click on the help button.

Here are some strategies players will usually encounter while using either of these sites.

The Crowded Comms: Individuals must call out every action, every ability they use, weapon swap, and reload, as long as they're alive. This strategy can get chaotic because everyone is speaking at the same time.

Individuals must call out every action, every ability they use, weapon swap, and reload, as long as they're alive. This strategy can get chaotic because everyone is speaking at the same time. The Rambo: Rambo was known for his run and gun abilities. With this strategy, users will have to purchase the Frenzy, Ares, or Odin. They won't be allowed to aim down the sights throughout the game.

Rambo was known for his run and gun abilities. With this strategy, users will have to purchase the Frenzy, Ares, or Odin. They won't be allowed to aim down the sights throughout the game. The Bag and Tag: After gamers have eliminated an enemy, they can't fire on another enemy unless they've tagged the corpse of the enemy they've killed before with a spray.

After gamers have eliminated an enemy, they can't fire on another enemy unless they've tagged the corpse of the enemy they've killed before with a spray. The Full Collection: Readers who top frag won't be allowed to use anything but a pistol. Bottom fraggers will have to use snipers. Two players, at any given time, cannot use a primary weapon of the same category in Valorant.

Readers who top frag won't be allowed to use anything but a pistol. Bottom fraggers will have to use snipers. Two players, at any given time, cannot use a primary weapon of the same category in Valorant. The Counter-Strike: This strategy is a small nod to Counter-Strike, another popular tactical first-person shooter. In this strategy, users won't be allowed to use any abilities.

While these strats make the game more fun to play, it can be detrimental to the rest of the team if players use these strategies while solo queuing for a match.

Moreover, they should refrain from using the Strat Roulette while solo queuing for a ranked game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far