Valorant Twitch extension leaks suggest players can now earn weapon skins from watching tournament matches

A Valorant Twitch extension, which will reward players with in-game items, is under development and will be used at the Strike Arabia.

Valorant officially announced Strike Arabia, a tournament for the Middle Eastern countries, where teams will compete for a chance to play the ongoing Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

The competition will be divided into two splits and a grand finale. Teams from 14 middle eastern countries will participate in the tournament, which will be hosted online and aired on the Valorant Arabia Twitch channel.

It was also recently reported that a Valorant Twitch extension, to be used for Strike Arabia, is in development. It will reward signed-in players with in-game items, including weapon skins, for watching the tournament on the platform.

The Valorant Twitch extension, rewards for watching tournaments

It was recently reported by well-known data miner Valorant Leaks that a Twitch extension is under development, and will be used at the Strike Arabia.

There is a Valorant twitch extension in development, that will be used for Strike Arabia. | #VALORANT



~ Link your Riot account to your twitch account and earn rewards.



~ The more you watch the better rewards you get.

You can Earn: Radianite, Valorant Points, Skins and more. pic.twitter.com/fi7Hiw8Mzr — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 18, 2021

Viewers have to link their Riot Games accounts, and then they can earn rewards based on the watch time. The prizes will include Radianite Points, Valorant Points, weapon skins, and even more goodies which are yet to be announced.

And though the promotional image showed off Prime and Glitchpop weapon skins as rewards, Valorant Leaks confirmed that the skins in the picture are just placeholders for the time being. The actual rewards have a high chance of being quite different than what has been advertised.

The skins that are in the image are placeholders. — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 18, 2021

Hence, many in the Valorant community feel that this might hint towards an event-specific cosmetic collection that fans can only earn through the Twitch extension.

Even though the Twitch extension is being developed for Strike Arabia, it might also be included in other tournaments down the road, including the ongoing Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

It is still unknown if this feature is limited to Middle Eastern accounts only, or will it be usable by everyone worldwide.

How to become an official streamer for Valorant Strike Arabia

Valorant Leaks also revealed that, alongside the Twitch extension, Riot has started accepting applications to become official partnered streamers at the Strike Arabia.

The application can be accessed here.

Partnered Streamers will be able to co-stream the entire tournament, but the selection process is in Riot's hands and the potential reach of the applicants.

With Partnered streamers and Twitch extensions, Strike Arabia is indeed building up to be a Valorant tournament to watch out for.