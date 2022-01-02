Valorant's upcoming Agent 19 Neon visits Killjoy in the latest teaser

Valorant community has been buzzing of late with the upcoming Agent and information regarding it. The first official teaser was shown at the Valorant Champions 2021 Grand Finals, where players got to hear the voice of Neon.

At the State of the Agents on December 23, John Goscicki, Riot's Character Producer, reported her as:

"...An Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight."

Recently, Prime Gaming mistakenly leaked the key art of Episode 4 Act 1, which showcased Neon at her full glory. Although they quickly removed the picture, enough members of the community had gotten a hold of it. Valorant soon posted the picture on their official Twitter handle.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share.

See ya next week! Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share. See ya next week! https://t.co/B9wofVpbwE

Now it turns out Valorant has released another teaser showcasing the speedster visiting an Agent from the Valorant Protocol.

Killjoy has an unexpected interruption in a new Valorant teaser on TikTok

The teaser shows Valorant agent Killjoy sitting in a brightly lit room watching television. She says, "Einer fur mich!" (which, when translated from German, means "One for me") when suddenly a distinct crackling and static noise is heard, followed by a momentary blackout.

There are lightning streaks seen on the screen with a blue haze. As she turns to look towards the balcony outside, Killjoy calmly asks if the technology is still working for everyone. When the end of the video is slowed down, viewers can easily make out the silhouette of Neon standing outside on the balcony.

The connection between Neon and Killjoy will run deep due to lore reasons. Players were able to catch the voicemail at the range that Killjoy sent to Brimstone, describing how she lacked a viable power source to complete the Everett-Linde portal. Chamber later told Killjoy that he had found a solution to Killjoy's latest project.

The completion of the portal will open up a pathway to Mirror Earth, and Neon's involvement in that completion is of prime importance. Her reason for visiting Killjoy is not yet clear. Only time will tell why she did so as further information regarding the Agent will be appearing next week.

