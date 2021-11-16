Valorant update 3.10 patch notes: New agent Chamber, competitive queue restrictions, and more

Valorant officially released the long-anticipated patch 3.10, which formally introduces the latest Sentinel Agent Chamber to the game, along with a massive rework of the ranked queuing system that specifies 5 stack for all ranks.

Chamber is the latest agent to join Valorant in Episode 3 Act 3. While he was initially going to join the game with the launch of Episode 3 Act 3, Riot decided to delay the Chamber's launch for two weeks to be included in patch 3.10.

One of the major changes in Valorant Patch 3.10 is competitive queue restrictions to counter smurfing, along with new esports features and bug fixes. Let’s take a look at the Valorant 3.10 patch notes.

Competitive queue 5 stack for any rank in Valorant Patch 3.10

If everyone in your group is Diamond 2 and below:

You can expect increased queue times as we will only matchmake your team against another 5 stack of similar average MMR.

Rank Rating gains and losses will be reduced when playing in a 5 stack outside of our current rank restrictions rules. The amount that your RR is adjusted depends on the rank disparity within the group.

If one or more members of your group are Diamond 3 and above:

Your expected queue times may vary greatly and could increase dramatically as you will wait indefinitely for another 5-stack of similar MMR to play against.

At minimum, a 50% RR reduction will be applied to all 5-stacks, including a member from these ranks, and this amount can increase to 90% as the disparity in skill increases.

If one or more members of your group are Radiant:

Similar to Diamond 3-plus, you will wait indefinitely for another 5-stack of similar MMR to play against, potentially increasing your queue times drastically.

At minimum, a 75% RR reduction will be applied to all 5-stacks, including a member from these ranks. Playing with any player below Radiant automatically reduces your potential RR by 90%.

Esports features in Valorant Patch 3.10

Observer Agent icons will no longer all get stuck on the same Agent when using the Minimal Broadcast HUD

Observers now have different HUD colors for attackers and defenders. (Attacker abilities will show as red and defender abilities will show as teal)

There is now a yellow outline on player icons on the minimap to showcase which player is the active target of an observer

Bug fixes in Valorant Patch 3.10

Game system

Fixed a net/sim-tick aliasing issue where running above 128 frames per second could cause packet send rates to drop below the 128fps cap (This may have caused up to a few milliseconds of additional delay before the server processed player input when running at high client framerates.)

Social

Fixed issues where you were able to re-invite players in the lobby that were already invited

Esports features

Fixed a bug where the Observer's minimap zoom setting did not function—thanks Melanie_mhs for the report!

Fixed a bug where coaches could not use the hotkeys to spectate a player inside a deployed piece of utility (Cypher’s Spy Camera, Skye’s Trailblazer, or Sova’s Owl Drone)

Fixed a bug where pressing shift plus a player number would not go to the proper cinematic camera for that player if that player was being actively spectated

Edited by Yasho Amonkar