Valorant: VCT 2021 NA Stage 2 Challengers One Standing after Day 1

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers One is underway as eight teams are fighting it out to get their tickets to the Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Today, April 8, was the day of the quarterfinals in the Valorant tournament. There were four best-of-3 matches in the upper bracket quarterfinals and two best-of-3 matches in the lower bracket quarterfinals where the losers of the upper bracket matches met.

Day 1 of the Valorant Champion Tour 2021: NA Stage 2 Challengers One

The lower bracket matches determine the fate of Andbox and Built By Gamers in the Valorant Champion Tour 2021 Challengers One main event as they lost to Immortals and Version1 respectively in the lower bracket. Andbox and Built By Gamers are knocked out from the Valorant tournament as the 7th-8th place teams and will be knocked out with $1000 in the bag.

Consequently, Immortals and Version1 would be continuing their lower bracket run where they will meet the losers of 100 Thieves and Cloud9 Blue, and XSET and Envy respectively tomorrow.

100 Thieves had a dominant 2:0 win against Andbox in the upper bracket finals, although Andbox had moments of spark throughout the match. it was an amazing display of skill and performance by Spencer "Hiko" Martin in the series.

In the other upper bracket matches, Cloud9 Blue, XSET and Envy were victorious against Immortals, Built By Gamers and Version1 respectively with scores of 2:1, 2:0 and 2:1.

The lower brackets games were intense. Immortals quite dominantly beat Andbox with a resounding 2:0 score and will continue to make their run in the lower bracket.

The match between Version1 and Build By Gamers was hard-fought. Version1 lost 10:13 against BBG in the first map, Bind. But they came back with full force in the second and third maps, Haven and Split respectively, where they beat BBG 14:12 and 13:8.