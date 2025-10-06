Valorant Veto Agent: Abilities, ultimate, class, and more

Valorant's new Agent is called Veto. He was revealed during the Champions broadcast on October 5, 2025. He will appear in-game for the first time starting October 7, 2025. He is the 29th character to be added to the title, and the seventh one belonging to the Sentinel class.

This article covers Veto's abilities and ultimate in Valorant, as well as some of the details we know about him.

Veto in Valorant: Abilities and ultimate

Like all other Agents, Veto has four abilities. Of these, three are regular and one is his ultimate. Here are all the known details:

Chokehold (Q)

In-game description: EQUIP a viscous fragment of your mutation. FIRE to throw. The fragment deploys upon impact, creating a trap to hold enemies in place. Held enemies are Deafened and Decayed. Enemies can destroy the trap before activation.

Crosscut (C)

In-game description: EQUIP a vortex. FIRE to place on the ground. While in range and looking at the vortex, REACTIVATE to teleport to the vortex. During the BUY PHASE, the vortex can be reclaimed to be REDEPLOYED.

Interceptor (E, Signature ability)

In-game description: EQUIP an Interceptor. FIRE to place the Interceptor at projected location. Once placed, RE-USE to activate. Once active, it will destroy any utility that would BOUNCE off a player and/or be destroyed naturally by gunfire. Enemies can destroy the Interceptor.

Evolution (X, Ultimate)

In-game description: INSTANTLY begin to fully mutate, gaining a combat stim, regeneration, and becoming IMMUNE to all forms of debuffs.

Veto release date in Valorant

Veto will be released in three phases across different regions of the world. American (North and South) servers will receive the update containing him at 6 am PST on October 7, 2025. Players on Asian servers will gain access to Veto on October 8, 2025, at 2 pm PST, and those in EMEA will be able to play with him beginning 8 pm PST on October 8.

Everything we know about Veto in Valorant

The official description of Veto says:

"Empowered by an unstoppable DNA mutation, Senegalese enforcer Veto defies the rules of engagement by nullifying his opponent's powers and technology. On Veto's battlefield, gunplay is your only guarantee."

Veto's gameplay is designed to counter the ability clutter that has increasingly become a concern in Valorant. This is similar to when KAY/O was introduced in the game, with his abilities designed to nullify the effect of enemy Agents' kit.

Stay tuned for more Valorant guides featuring Veto.

