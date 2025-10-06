  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant Veto release date and time for all regions

Valorant Veto release date and time for all regions

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 06, 2025 12:20 GMT
Valorant Veto release date and time
Valorant Veto release date and time (Image via TPC)

Valorant's latest Agent, Veto, will be released on October 7, 2025, in North and South American servers. In Asia and the EMEA, the character will be available for the first time on October 8, 2025. Veto is Agent #29 and the seventh one belonging to the Sentinel role. He is from Senegal and his kit is designed to counter ability spam in the tactical shooter.

Ad

This article covers the details of Veto's release date and time in Valorant.

When does Valorant's Veto come out across all regions?

Valorant Veto (Image via TPC)
Valorant Veto (Image via TPC)

Veto will be released at the start of Season 25 Act 6, on October 7, 2025, in three phases, starting 6 am PST. Before the Agent becomes available to play, the game's servers will be taken down for a couple of hours. While the maintenance endtime cannot be pinpointed, here are the start times in different regions of the world:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • US (West): 6 am PT (October 7, 2025)
  • US (East): 9 am ET (October 7, 2025)
  • Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (October 7, 2025)
  • UK: 4 am BST (October 8, 2025)
  • Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5 am CEST (October 8, 2025)
  • India: 2:30 am IST (October 8, 2025)
  • Singapore: 5:30 am UTC+8 (October 8, 2025)
  • China (Beijing): 5 am CST (October 8, 2025) [tentative]
  • Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (October 8, 2025)

Once server maintenance is over, you can begin unlocking the Agent using his contract. Before you can play him in actual matches, you can try him out in the Range.

Ad

Also read: Valorant Agent tier list

Valorant Veto Agent abilities

  • Chokehold (Q): EQUIP a viscous fragment of your mutation. FIRE to throw. The fragment deploys upon impact, creating a trap to hold enemies in place. Held enemies are Deafened and Decayed. Enemies can destroy the trap before activation.
  • Crosscut (C): EQUIP a vortex. FIRE to place on the ground. While in range and looking at the vortex, REACTIVATE to teleport to the vortex. During the BUY PHASE, the vortex can be reclaimed to be REDEPLOYED.
  • Interceptor (E, Signature ability): EQUIP an Interceptor. FIRE to place the Interceptor at projected location. Once placed, RE-USE to activate. Once active, it will destroy any utility that would BOUNCE off a player and/or be destroyed naturally by gunfire. Enemies can destroy the Interceptor.
  • Evolution (X, Ultimate): INSTANTLY begin to fully mutate, gaining a combat stim, regeneration, and becoming IMMUNE to all forms of debuffs.
Ad

Stay tuned for more Valorant guides featuring Veto.

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications