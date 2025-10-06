Valorant Veto release date and time for all regions

Valorant's latest Agent, Veto, will be released on October 7, 2025, in North and South American servers. In Asia and the EMEA, the character will be available for the first time on October 8, 2025. Veto is Agent #29 and the seventh one belonging to the Sentinel role. He is from Senegal and his kit is designed to counter ability spam in the tactical shooter.

This article covers the details of Veto's release date and time in Valorant.

When does Valorant's Veto come out across all regions?

Valorant Veto (Image via TPC)

Veto will be released at the start of Season 25 Act 6, on October 7, 2025, in three phases, starting 6 am PST. Before the Agent becomes available to play, the game's servers will be taken down for a couple of hours. While the maintenance endtime cannot be pinpointed, here are the start times in different regions of the world:

US (West): 6 am PT (October 7, 2025)

6 am PT (October 7, 2025) US (East): 9 am ET (October 7, 2025)

9 am ET (October 7, 2025) Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (October 7, 2025)

10 am UTC-3 (October 7, 2025) UK: 4 am BST (October 8, 2025)

4 am BST (October 8, 2025) Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 5 am CEST (October 8, 2025)

5 am CEST (October 8, 2025) India: 2:30 am IST (October 8, 2025)

2:30 am IST (October 8, 2025) Singapore: 5:30 am UTC+8 (October 8, 2025)

5:30 am UTC+8 (October 8, 2025) China (Beijing): 5 am CST (October 8, 2025) [tentative]

5 am CST (October 8, 2025) [tentative] Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (October 8, 2025)

Once server maintenance is over, you can begin unlocking the Agent using his contract. Before you can play him in actual matches, you can try him out in the Range.

Valorant Veto Agent abilities

Chokehold (Q): EQUIP a viscous fragment of your mutation. FIRE to throw. The fragment deploys upon impact, creating a trap to hold enemies in place. Held enemies are Deafened and Decayed. Enemies can destroy the trap before activation.

EQUIP a viscous fragment of your mutation. FIRE to throw. The fragment deploys upon impact, creating a trap to hold enemies in place. Held enemies are Deafened and Decayed. Enemies can destroy the trap before activation. Crosscut (C): EQUIP a vortex. FIRE to place on the ground. While in range and looking at the vortex, REACTIVATE to teleport to the vortex. During the BUY PHASE, the vortex can be reclaimed to be REDEPLOYED.

EQUIP a vortex. FIRE to place on the ground. While in range and looking at the vortex, REACTIVATE to teleport to the vortex. During the BUY PHASE, the vortex can be reclaimed to be REDEPLOYED. Interceptor (E, Signature ability): EQUIP an Interceptor. FIRE to place the Interceptor at projected location. Once placed, RE-USE to activate. Once active, it will destroy any utility that would BOUNCE off a player and/or be destroyed naturally by gunfire. Enemies can destroy the Interceptor.

EQUIP an Interceptor. FIRE to place the Interceptor at projected location. Once placed, RE-USE to activate. Once active, it will destroy any utility that would BOUNCE off a player and/or be destroyed naturally by gunfire. Enemies can destroy the Interceptor. Evolution (X, Ultimate): INSTANTLY begin to fully mutate, gaining a combat stim, regeneration, and becoming IMMUNE to all forms of debuffs.

