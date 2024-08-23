Valorant Vyse release date and time for all regions

Valorant's new Agent Vyse is set to come out at the start of Episode 9 Act 2. The upcoming Sentinel in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter was revealed at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, South Korea, before the Upper Final match of Valorant Champions 2024. The event showcased an animated trailer that provided a sneak peek into the Agent's abilities.

Vyse will be released a day after Valorant Episode 9 Act 2 goes live in your respective region — August 28, 2024, in the Americas and August 29, 2024, in the rest of the world.

This article provides a detailed breakdown of the Vyse's release date and time in Valorant.

When does Valorant's new Agent Vyse release for all regions?

Here is a region-wise breakdown of when Vyse will go live for Valorant players across the world:

US (West): 6 am PDT (August 28, 2024)

US (East): 9 am PDT (August 28, 2024)

Brazil: 10 am UTC-3 (August 28, 2024)

UK: 4 am BST (August 29, 2024)

Europe (Paris, Berlin, and so on): 5:00 am CEST (August 29, 2024)

India: 2:30 am IST (August 29, 2024)

China (Beijing): 5 am CST (August 29, 2024) [tentative]

Korea and Japan: 6 am KST/JST (August 29, 2024)

Earlier, all the content updates arrived alongside the new patch. However, starting with Valorant Episode 9 Act 1, this was changed to reveal new content in three phases.

Note that these times are based on the server downtime in each of these regions before the patch for new Acts is deployed and may vary slightly. If any announcement is made by the developer regarding a schedule change, this article will be updated.

Everything known about Valorant's new Agent Vyse

Vyse is set to be the sixth Sentinel Agent in Valorant. Her abilities are as follows:

Arc Rose (E): Deploy an invisible Arc Rose. Reuse to blind all players who look at it. Can be redeployed.

Deploy an invisible Arc Rose. Reuse to blind all players who look at it. Can be redeployed. Shear (Q): Set a hidden trap that spawns a brief indestructible wall when triggered by enemies.

Set a hidden trap that spawns a brief indestructible wall when triggered by enemies. Razorvine (C): Launch a razorvine nest that becomes invisible. When activated, slows and damages enemies.

Launch a razorvine nest that becomes invisible. When activated, slows and damages enemies. Steel Garden — Ultimate ability (X): Unleash a torrent of metal thorns that jams nearby enemies' primary weapons after windup.

