VCT Masters Berlin format change might impact underdog teams’ Valorant performance

Riot Games recently made the announcement that the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin has had a significant change in its match format.

Valorant is arguably one of the most played esports game in the world. Riot Games has also firmly established a thriving competitive scene within a year of its launch. From small-scale regional tournaments to a worldwide series, the esports community is thriving. It’s easy to learn-hard to master gameplay paired with active developer support, which has made the game so successful.

Recent changes to the VCT Stage 3 Masters format may impact the underdog teams’ performance.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin has brought significant changes to the tournament structure

The Valorant Champions Tour is entering its penultimate state, with most of the challengers wrapping up and teams gearing up for State 3 Masters Berlin. As such, Riot Games recently took to Twitter to announce a significant change in its format.

Riot Games wrote on social media:

Based on player and fan feedback, the VALORANT Stage 3 Masters Berlin knockout stage will pivot to an eight-team single-elimination bracket and remove the final match of group play. Additional details on the format will be shared next week.

Initially, Riot Games presented the format of Masters Berlin to consist of four Group Stages double-elimination brackets, each with four teams, which will then lead to a single knockout stage of eight teams. However, based on fan feedback, Riot Games decided to pivot the knockout stage to a single-elimination bracket, consisting of eight teams, and remove the final match of group play.

While Riot is yet to clarify the exact details, this could mean teams will have less opportunity to recover from an early match loss. Often times, an underdog team might lose at the start of the bracket, only to then make a surprise comeback from the lower bracket.

Changing it to a single elimination does not present that opportunity. As such, underdog Valorant teams might not be able to perform to their full potential. A team might be kicked out of the international tournament before proving themselves.

However, on the flip side, this change has the potential to increase competition, as teams won’t have a fallback lower bracket. This will result in an intense match, where a team has to perform the best they can.

