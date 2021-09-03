Velocity Gaming’s Rite2Ace believes Team Exploit had potential to qualify to Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifiers

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) has had immense success in the South Asian region, with teams like Global Esports, Velocity Gaming and Team Exploit making it to the top 3 in the region.

The South Asian region has witnessed the best teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal emerge during the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Among all, India was the strongest region with three teams qualified for the VCC Final playoffs. Along with them, Team Exploit from Pakistan also made it to the VCC Final playoffs and had enough potential to defeat the Indian teams.

Valorant professional player from Velocity Gaming, Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant recently revealed his thoughts on Team Exploit during a stream. He talked about the ping issues that the team faced, putting them at a disadvantage against an Indian team, and their performance in VCC.

Rite2Ace says with a fair ping Team Exploit could have defeated the Indian Valorant teams

Team Exploit was one of the teams which garnered everyone’s attention in VCC with their performance. They gave tough competition to the Indian teams and were even successful in defeating Velocity Gaming in the VCC Group Stage’s Winner Match. Coupled with that, they also vanquished Enigma Gaming in the VCC Final Playoffs - Upper Bracket Round 1.

This time, however, they lost to Velocity Gaming in the Upper Bracket Final. It didn't end there as that was followed by a crippling defeat to Global Esports in Lower Bracket Final. These results condemned them to third place in the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Rite2Ace pointed out the differences in the ping between the Indian and Pakistani teams, which was a major disadvantage for Team Exploit. He stated:

“I think if Team Exploit played versus the Indian teams with a fair ping, they could have a fair advantage because the ping was like 10 versus 40 or 50.”

He further talked about the potential that Team Exploit had and claimed that they could've made it to the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers:

“I think they could have even defeated the Indian teams. They could have gone to the APAC Last Chance Qualifiers. They are super good. They are sharp and can also play the game. Team Exploit gave a tough competition to both the teams. I knew they had the potential but, in this event, they proved that they can be one of the best teams in South Asia.”

