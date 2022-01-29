Velocity Gaming vs Enigma Gaming: Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 semi-final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 India Qualifier 1 is already heating up as teams are showcasing the best of their abilities.

Velocity Gaming will take on Enigma Gaming in the second semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series to reach the grand-finals.

Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming: Who will be the second team to reach final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1?

Velocity Gaming secured a hard-fought victory against Reckoning Esports in the third quarter-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1. After a close tie, the former won the series with a 2-1 scoreline, while Enigma Gaming eased past T69 with a 2-0 scoreline to join Velocity Gaming in the semi-final.

Prediction

It is quite tough to predict the winner ahead of the match as both teams have a few positives and negatives in their favor. However, recent form and past results point to a victory for Velocity Gaming. However, yesterday's match against Reckoning Esports was certainly an alarming sign with Velocity Gaming being quite vulnerable at a few occasions. However, players like Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma, Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant and other experienced members of the team will surely learn from their mistakes and will try to dominate once again.

Similarly, Enigma Gaming's performance in the quarter-final was quite dominating and one-sided as well. However, the match against Velocity Gaming will be far more challenging than it was in the quarter-final. Two former Velocity Gaming stars, Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose and Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar, who are currently playing for Enigma Gaming, may be very important factors against their old team.

Recent Results

Interestingly, the recent performances of both of these teams are identical as they have both won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Head-to-head

In a total of 15 meetings between these teams in the past, Velocity Gaming has a one-sided domination with 14 wins in their favor.

Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

Velocity Gaming:

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant

Vibhor Vaid

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar

Tejas "Rexy" Koitan

When and where to watch?

South Asian fans can watch the highly anticipated game between Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on 29 January from 7.30 pm IST.

