Villager Esports Valorant Championship tournament playoff Day 1, Global Esports and Samurai Esports are into the Semi-finals

Villager Esports Valorant Championship playoff stage starts today and there are some thrilling encounters lined up as the top 8 teams face off.

Previously the 8 teams qualifying from the open qualifier faced off against 8 invited teams in the group stages. The top 2 teams of each group qualified for the Valorant Championship playoff stage, a double-elimination tournament.

A total of six matches were played on day 1 of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship, where the teams faced off in a best of 1 match.

The results of day 1 matches are as follows

Villager Esports Valorant Championship Day 1, Upper bracket matches:

Force One Esports VS Rebellious Gaming (Haven)

In the first match of Day 1, Force One Esports faced off against Rebellious Gaming. Force One started off strong as the aggressors by taking 8 rounds in the first half. After the side swap, Rebellious Gaming took 4 rounds, however, Force One took 5 more rounds, to win the match and qualify for the semifinals.

Force One 13, Rebellious Gaming 8.

Rebellious Gaming VS Force One Esports Scorecard

Team Mahi VS Global Esports [Icebox]:

The 'El Classico' of Indian Valorant was won by the Global Esports today. Global Esports secured 9 rounds as an aggressor in the first half on the map of Icebox. Later Team Mahi put up a great fight and almost turned the tide in the second half. But Global Esports stood strong until the last round of the game and claimed victory securing the remaining 4 rounds as the defender.

Global Esports 13, Team Mahi 10.

Team Mahi VS Global Esports Scorecard

Enigma Gaming VS Samurai Esports [Haven]:

Samurai Esports started the game as a defender on the Haven map. There was nothing separate between the two sides after the first half, as both teams secured 6 rounds each. But in the second half, Samurai Esports dominated as the attackers and secured 7 rounds for themselves, and won the match.

Samurai Esports 13, Enigma Gaming 11.

Enigma Gaming VS Samurai Esports Scorecard

Lethal Esports Alpha VS T69 [Haven]:

Lethal Esports Alpha took on T69 in the last match of Upper-Bracket quarter-finals. Lethal Esports Alpha started the game pretty well as the defenders, securing a couple of rounds but failed to continue their momentum as the first half ended in a draw. In the second half, T69 completely dominated as the defenders and didn't lose a single round, winning the match.

T69 13, Lethal Esports Alpha 6.

Lethal Esports Alpha VS T69 Scorecard

Villager Esports Valorant Championship Day 1: Lower bracket matches:

Rebellious Gaming VS Team Mahi [Split]:

After losing the first two matches of the Upper Bracket quarter-finals, Rebellious Gaming and Team Mahi faced each other in the Lower bracket Round 1 match on the map of Split.

Rebellious Gaming started the game pretty well, securing a couple of early rounds on the attacking side. But Team Mahi quickly responded and took the lead in the first half securing 7 rounds. In the second half, Team Mahi won all the rounds as the attacker and won the match.

Team Mahi 13, Rebellious Gaming 5.

Rebellious Gaming VS Team Mahi Scorecard

Lethal Esports Alpha VS Enigma Gaming [Haven]:

After the defeat against Samurai Esports, Enigma Gaming came back stronger against Lethal Esports Alpha and knocked them out of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship.

Enigma Gaming dominated the first half as the attacker on the map Haven, securing 11 rounds. Lethal Esports Alpha lost the first two rounds of the second half and lost the match.

Enigma Gaming 13, Lethal Esports Alpha 1.

Lethal Esports Alpha VS Enigma Gaming Scorecard

The Upper Bracket Semi-finals of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship will be played on the 14th, May. Force One Esports will take on Global Esports in the first semi-final whereas Samurai Esports will face T69 in the second semi-final.

Fans are excited to see their favorite teams in action Villager Esports Valorant Championship tournament playoff Day 2. All the matches will be telecast on Villagers Esports' YouTube channel.