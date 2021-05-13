Villager Esports Valorant Championship tournament playoff stage to begin on 13th May

The playoff stage of the Villager Esports Valorant Championship will begin on May 13th, and the top 8 teams will be facing off in a double-elimination tournament.

The open qualifier saw 256 teams face off in a single-elimination tournament from 12th April to 23rd April 2021. The top 8 teams moved on to the group stage to face 8 invited teams.

The group stage took place from 6th April to 29th April 2021. Teams were sorted into 4 groups, and the top 2 teams moved on to the playoff stage.

The Villager Esports Valorant Championship will take place from 13th May to 16th May 2021.

Teams qualified for the main event of The Villager Esports Valorant Championship

The top 8 teams from the open qualified faced the united 8 teams in the group stage of The Villager Esports Valorant Championship.

The top 2 teams from each group qualified for the playoff stage. In this stage, the teams will face each other in a double-elimination format for a prize pool of ₹ 3,00,000/-.

Kullthegreat, the CEO and Founder of Villager Esports, said:

"Over the past 9 months, we have become a key player in the growth of PC Gaming, we already completed around 20 PC Games events in such a short time and we will continue to bring more innovative solutions to boost the PC Esports ecosystem. I believe Valorant will play a key role to bring massive changes in the Indian region and I am very proud and happy to be part of it. Villager Esports and monster energy started this tournament to give bring in more new talent through our tournament and I am very proud that we did bring in new teams who shown great efforts against top teams."

The teams playing in the tournament are as follows:

Force One Esports

Lethal Esports Alpha

Global Esports

Samurai Esports

Enigma Gaming

Team MAHI

T69

Rebellious Gaming

It is to be noted that two of the rosters had a recent change of name. Adhbut Esports and S8UL Esports have changed their team names to Lethal Esports Alpha and T69, respectively.

Bracket, schedule and where to watch the Villager Esports Valorant Championship

The Villager Esports Valorant Championship will start on 13th May 2021, and it will be in a double-elimination format. The tournament bracket and Day 1 schedule are as follows:

Villager Esports Valorant ChampionshipTournament Bracket (Image by Villager Esports)

Villager Esports Valorant Championship Day 1 Schedule (Image by Villager Esports)

The main event will be streamed live on the official Villager Esports YouTube channel from 5:30 PM onwards