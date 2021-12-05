“What was that?”: Streamers are blown away by Zomb's 1v3 clutch against Team Liquid in Valorant Champions 2021

Sentinels’ Valorant professional, Jared "zombs" Gitlin, stunned everyone with his 1v3 clutch against Team Liquid in Valorant Champions 2021.

Zombs never fails to amaze spectators with his high IQ gameplay. His nerves of steel in clutch situations are just extraordinary. For this reason, he's adored by many Valorant fans around the world.

Fans witnessed another skilled gameplay of Zombs in Valorant Champions 2021 against Europe's Team Liquid last night. He single-handedly clutched a round for his side and kept his team in the match.

His clutch amazed some famous streamers like Kyedae, Sinatraa, AverageJonas, Shroud, and the entire fans base who tuned into the match between Team Liquid and Sentinels.

Fellow streamers react to Zomb’s insane 1v3 clutch during Valorant Champions 2021

Sentinels faced Team Liquid in a best-of-three series in a Group B tie at the Valorant Champions 2021 to secure a place in the quarter-finals. The first map was played on Breeze. It was the 23rd round of the game and the score was 12-10 as Team Liquid is just one round away from securing the map.

Sentinels were on the attacking side and all the players were playing with a semi-buy. They executed on A-site and planted the spike as well. Team Liquid took control of the site quite efficiently in a retake, leaving Zombs in a 1v3 situation. Zombs had a Marshal in his hand and it looked like the winning round for Team Liquid.

However, Zombs switched his gun to Classic and took all three members of Team Liquid down in three crispy headshots. He also kept his team in the game with his great clutch. Although Sentinels lost the map at the end, his clutch was appreciated by everyone who tuned into Team Liquid vs Sentinels during Valorant Champions 2021.

Many Valorant content creators watching Champions 2021 were astonished by the Zomb's clutch against Team Liquid. Kyedae, Sinatraa, AverageJonas, and Shroud all gave interesting reactions as they couldn't believe what they'd just seen.

Edited by Srijan Sen