When is Neon coming to Mumbai (India) server in Valorant? 

Valorant's community is eagerly waiting to get its hands on Neon, who will officially drop on the main servers on January 11 with the new patch. Patch notes are usually released by 7.00 PM IST, followed by the main update later that night. In all likelihood, the Mumbai server will go under at 2.30 AM IST (January 12) and the update will possibly be live by 3.30 AM IST (January 12).

Indian players will wake up to a new Agent on the roster - with a new contract and rewards to unlock. Once the patch arrives, players will have to quickly complete tier 5 to get a hold of Neon.

A look at Neon, Valorant's youngest and fastest Duelist

Neon's official Agent trailer, posted above, was dropped yesterday by Riot and it has given the players a glimpse of what she can do. The video showcased what the Filipina Agent brings to the table: a lightning-fast ability set and powers that complement it.

Neon's arrival will herald the beginning of a new Episode and a new Act in Valorant. She is going to be a breath of fresh air to start the new year off. Episode 4 Act 1 will also see a new Battlepass and an exciting exclusive weapon bundle.

The timeline of Neon's launch

Neon was first hinted at by dataminers back in July last year. The 18th Agent was then slowly hinted at, and revealed over the course of the next few months. The Night Market poster had a nod to her country as well. Later, voicelines were added to Chamber where he talked about Neon, as talked about in this article.

The first official teaser came at the fractured promo shown before the grand finale at the Valorant Champions. Since then players have had a steady stream of information about the new agent, which culminated with the leak of her key art and acknowledgement by Valorant.

It remains to be seen how she teams up with other Valorant Protocol members - both in-game and in lore. Her abilities make her an exciting addition to the game and one that will surely kickstart a new meta.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan