When does the new Forsaken skin line arrive in Valorant?

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 is bringing a brand new bundle of weapon cosmetics to the game, named Forsaken, inspired by the previously released Sovereign set.

With the new Forsaken skin line, Riot Games is seeking to build on the theme of “corruption,” where they play with the concept of transformation. It sets a goal to seek out how a Sovereign would look if they were corrupted and banished.

Valorant’s new skin line, Forsaken, will come to the game along with the Episode 2 Act 3 Battle Pass. Both are officially slated for release on 27 April 2021.

Valorant’s new skin line Forsaken: Release date and other details

Valorant’s Forsaken skin line is set to be priced at 7,100 VP, placing itself in line with other premium content in the game.

It will have the following weapons in the set:

● Vandal

● Operator

● Spectre

● Classic

● Forsaken Ritual Blade (melee)

The bundle will also provide buyers with additional accessories, which will include a card, a spray, and a gun buddy.

Forsaken unlock levels

Sovereign to Forsaken transformation (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant’s Forsaken skin line will have the following unlockable levels:

● Level 1: Model with custom ADS reticle and custom bullet ejectables

● Level 2: Custom muzzle flash VFX and fire audio; idle gem effect (gem swirls)

● Level 3: Custom equip VFX/Audio (cracks appear); custom reload VFX/Audio (cracks appear); custom inspect audio; gem reacts on kill

● Level 4: Kill Banner and Finisher

● Level 5: Chroma with gold model and blue VFX (v1); Finisher and Kill Banner are themed based on Sovereign skin

The thematic inspirations of Valorant’s Forsaken skin line

When talking about the inspirations behind the creation of Forsaken, Preeti Khanolkar, Valorant’s premium content senior producer, stated:

“The earliest inspiration for Forsaken came from one of the first few Sovereign sketches, which had blue cracks spread all throughout the porcelain exterior of the weapon. We didn’t think that the cracks fit the regal and ornate style of Sovereign, but that image stuck in our heads.”

The movie Black Swan and Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle were also pretty big inspirations for Forsaken’s design. When talking about the two films and the theme of transformation that they represent, Preeti continued:

“Natalie Portman’s character goes through a transformation during the movie but remains delicate and elegant despite her madness. And likewise, Howl transforms into a dark bird-like creature but retains his graceful beauty. These two examples, plus the initial cracked concept of Sovereign, helped our artist design Forsaken to be a corrupted version of Sovereign that felt beautiful in its impurity.”