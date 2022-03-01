When does Valorant 'Competitive Queue' end today?

It is the final day of the Valorant Episode 4 Act I, as the new Act is right at the corner. Developers are ready to bring in some significant changes to the game once again with the upcoming Episode 4 Act II to make it more enjoyable for players.

However, to drop the new patch, developers require some maintenance breaks, and hence, they will disable the Competitive Queue this evening. Players will not be allowed to play any ranked games but can enjoy other modes of the game until the new patch drops in.

Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks Enjoy the last night of Act 1 everyone :)



Act 2 starts tomorrow :D Enjoy the last night of Act 1 everyone :) Act 2 starts tomorrow :D

Players will get their rank back after playing a ranked match in the new Valorant Act

Valorant Competitive Queue will be disabled today as the game is set to receive a comparatively bigger patch tomorrow. Players who want to grind on the final day of the Episode 4 Act I must know when the mode will be disabled. Here are the timings for the end of the Competitive Queue today:

6:30 am PDT

9:30 am ET

2:30 pm BST

7:30 pm IST

10:30 pm JST

However, players can enjoy other modes of the game such as Unrated, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, Replication, or they can play Custom Games with friends. They will again be able to play the Ranked games once the new patch comes in tomorrow. The rankings will reset after the arrival of the new Act tomorrow. However, players must play one match to get their rank back.

With every new update, developers bring in several changes to the game along with new skins, cosmetics, rewards, etc. Every two months, Valorant comes up with a new Act in the game. At the start of the new Act, Valorant receives a bigger update in the game with new Maps, Agents, Battlepass, and many more.

Developers are ready to drop patch 4.04 tomorrow. Episode 4 Act I will end with the arrival of the new patch, while Act II will be rolled out. However, the developers have already announced that there will be no new Agent or Map in the new Act as they are focusing more on the rework of the existing Agents in the game.

Yoru will be the first to receive some love from the developers in this new patch. Players will also receive a new Battlepass to grind for full of player cards, gun buddies, skins, and many more rewards.

Edited by Shaheen Banu