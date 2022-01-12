When will players receive their Episode 3 Ranked gun buddy in Valorant?

Riot has finally revealed some concrete information about when Valorant players will be receiving their Episode 3's Ranked gun buddy. The little souvenir celebrates the peak rankings players notch during the three Acts of Episode 3.

Ranked gun buddies are based on the highest rank that the player reaches during the Episode. If one has reached Gold rank in competitive queuing during Episode 3, they will be receiving the EP3: GOLD buddy. Players can then attach this gun buddy to their favorite weapon.

Episode 3 Ranked gun buddy are being sent out to players in Valorant

Following the gradual release of Patch 4.0 worldwide, which heralds the beginning of a new episode, Riot announced on Twitter that the Episode 3 gun buddy rewards would be going out starting January 12 at 4:00 pm PDT.

EP3 Ranked gun buddies are already out as players report receiving it.

Lightning spewing speedster Neon has finally arrived on the game's roster. She brings a new contract for players to unlock and gather rewards. Players can pick the Agent once they unlock her by completing Tier 5 of Neon's contract.

All that's new with Episode 4 Act 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Patch 4.0 brings many changes to weapons and maps, a new battle pass, and a premium UE Protocol bundle to the store. The new battle pass brings three distinct skinlines for several weapons along with sprays, cards and gun buddies.

The Tier 50 reward this time is the Velocity Karambit, marking the first time a karambit knife features in the battle pass.

The dystopic mecha-esthetic of the Protocol bundle is available for the following weapons - Melee, Phantom, Spectre, Bulldog, and Sheriff. It features different variants with over sixty unique voice lines. The latest Patch also brings tweaks and changes to several weapons and Breeze and Bind maps.

