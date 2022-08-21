When will Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Competitive Queue end?

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 has been nothing short of stellar. This act has done almost everything correctly, from new rank changes to a plethora of weapon bundles to a brand new map.

Since the game is very competitive, there is a separate queue where players can face off against other players while competing for ranks. This competitive queue runs for the entire duration of the season, allowing players to fight it out for top ranks and bragging rights.

With Valorant Episode Act 1 slowly coming to a close, the competitive queue will also be ending soon.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 Competitive Queue end date

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. DM your duo and get in queue. There's just a couple more days before this Ranked Act ends. https://t.co/XlTFFTLpPN

According to a post on the official Valorant Twitter account, the Episode 5 Act 1 competitive queue is scheduled to end on August 22. While there are rumors that the queue might get delayed, there has been no official word from Riot Games confirming the same.

Once the competitive queue for Episode 5 Act 1 ends, players will have to start preparing for the new season. The upcoming Act will probably bring a brand new agent that's being talked about so heavily. This new Agent, going by the name Varun Batra, is believed to be of Indian origin.

Not much is known about Varun Batra either. The only information available is that he's a fugitive and is currently on the run with some artifact. There's a high chance that Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 might introduce this new agent, along with new weapon bundles and a Battlepass.

Like the previous seasons, once the new season starts, everyone will be dropped to a lower rank than where they are currently. For those who love to play the ranked mode in Valorant, a grind in the ranked mode for the next couple of days is recommended.

That isn't the only interesting part about the next season. A few days after the new season begins, the Champions 2022 tournament is expected to begin. The tournament will include the top 16 teams from all around the globe. These teams will compete in a long tournament ending on September 18 once the champions have been crowned.

To commemorate the event, a new track will be dropping shortly. The anthem is known as Fire Again and is available to pre-save on different platforms. Riot Games has announced a new Champions 2022 bundle. The bundle will include a brand new Phantom skin and a Butterfly Knife skin.

Both these skins have multiple levels of animation, including a special animation that only triggers when a player has scored more than 25 kills and has the highest kills in the game. Overall, the current season has been nothing short of spectacular. Although there were a few hiccups, hopefully, Riot Games can iron out those issues in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen