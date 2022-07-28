Who is Valorant’s Immortal Sarah? Meet the player with an incredible headshot percentage

The Valorant Game Changers community is on the rise right now. Although professionals from that circuit aren't as popular in the regular community, they're at par, if not better, than their male counterparts when it comes to skills.

Sarah "Sarah" Simpson is a professional player from the Game Changers community. Currently a resident of Canada, she is a part of the Immortals roster in Valorant. Interestingly enough, she has with an amazing headshot percentage of around 42.5%.

Immortal Sarah usually plays Reyna or Sova in Valorant

Landing headshots is very difficult in a game like Valorant. In order to land one, players will have to possess impeccable aim, and account for the bullet spread of the weapon they're using as well. Alternatively, players can land a headshot using one-taps, but for that, they need to have lightning fast reflexes.

At the age of 19, Sarah's headshot percentage of 42.5% is very impressive. She possesses the skills to make a name for herself in the Valorant circuit, and hopefully she'll continue to impress everyone in the community with her skills.

She's won 191 matches during the current season alone and has managed to bag a whopping 6,388 kills. With an average of 0.8 kills per round, Sarah has a total of 5198 headshots under her belt.

Immortal Sarah's stats as per tracker.gg (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

As a player, she can usually be seen playing as Reyna and Sova. If used properly, both these Agents can be extremely deadly. Sova is Valorant's oldest initiator, and despite several nerfs, he's still very deadly in combat. His Recon Bolt can easily be used to gain intel on enemy positions while pushing into a site.

Moreover, his shock darts can be used to deal damage over long distances without giving away his position to enemies.

IMT sarah @sarah_frags real human beings and not artificial intelligence machine learning algorithms absolutely not real human beings and not artificial intelligence machine learning algorithms absolutely not https://t.co/UhJ3NsMXx7

Reyna, on the other hand, is one of the game's deadliest duelists. Armed with the ability to blind enemies and steal their life force, she is an agent who shouldn't be taken lightly at all.

Keeping all that aside, Sarah is proving to be an inspiration to gamers of all ages out there, especially women. As one user on Reddit rightly pointed out, that time isn't far when women will be seen in T1 events in every major esports title.

Gaming has been stigmatized for women for a long time, because the common notion is that, "gaming is for boys."

Users also pointed out the importance of communities and tournaments like Valorant Game Changers. It is a nice initiative by Riot Games because it gives women a platform to experience and excel in competitive shooters.

One user also pointed out that the day when women won't be harassed in online games is the day when the number of women participating in major esports tournaments will increase. Many women stay away from gaming because of the harassment they face online.

Sarah is one of the frontrunners in the Game Changers community. Given the way she's performing right now, she has the potential to be one of the biggest names in the Valorant community.

