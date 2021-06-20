Will your Competitive rank be reset when Valorant's Episode 3 Act 1 goes live?

Valorant ranking system changes have enraged the entire Valorant community, and the developers are getting negative feedback from people around the world. Players are dissatisfied with Riot's decision to make this sudden change.
Riot Games intends to make several changes to Valorant, effectively making the game feel brand new. Changes related to game mechanics, economy, and balancing tweaks are all the things Riot is planning to bring to Valorant.
After having a very successful run throughout the year, Riot intends to go even further with their journey. Riot will be releasing their next big update for Valorant on June 22nd, which is this Tuesday.
Valorant’s rank reset plans
All of Riot’s plan for Valorant Episode 3 will be discussed in an upcoming livestream, scheduled for June 21st 2021. The livestream will revolve around the new things Valorant will be bringing, the new agent name KAY/O and core gameplay changes.
Riot's senior competitive designer 'EvrMoar' (@RiotEvrMoar) teased the changes coming to the ranked system on Twitter recently. He says, “Episodes are when we have our bigger ranked resets,” and players are not so happy about it.
After getting a certain amount of backlash, EvrMoar replies to this tweet, clearing the Valorant community’s concerns.
EvrMoar says that there is no “hard reset” planned for the rank system in Valorant. But the new system surely will “squish ranks” of players with the next update. This is to clear up what he meant by saying “rank reset” by adding “harsh reset” on the reply tweet. There are mentions of “other planned changes” that Valorant will be bringing on this tweet.
Team Liquid professional player Mendo replied to this tweet by joking about what EvrMoar said in the original tweet. Mendo quoted,
“only people with high ranks can reply.”
A very entertaining response Mendo did, just to cool down the heated situation made by the tweet.
As of now, nothing can be said about the exact changes Valorant’s dev team will be bringing. But all of this will be revealed in Valorant’s livestream scheduled on Twitch tomorrow.