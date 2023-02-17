BLR vs KOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 17th, 2023

Bengaluru Torpedoes (BLR) will be up against Kochi Blue Spikers (KOC) in the 15th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (February 17).
Bengaluru Torpedoes are playing really well at the moment. They have registered back-to-back wins, including a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Chennai Blitz in their previous fixture. With this win, they have climbed to third spot in the points table with four points and a points ratio of 0.996.
Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers are having a tough time and are still searching for their first win of the tournament. They have so far failed to play as a combined unit, losing three games on the trot, including a disappointing 3-2 loss against the Hyderabad Blackhawks in their previous game.
The Spikers are currently at the bottom of the points table with a point ratio of 0.882.
Match Details
Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers
Date & Time: February 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST
Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Squads to choose from
Bengaluru Torpedoes
Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr
Kochi Blue Spikers
Prem Singh, Pavan Ramesh, Walter Neto, Aswin Rag Vt, Eduardo Romay, Jibin Sebastian, George Antony, Shubham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, Vipul Kumar, Abhinav BS, Venu Chikkanna, Fayis Nk, Alan Ashique VL
Probable Playing 6
Bengaluru Torpedoes
Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith
Kochi Blue Spikers
Erin Varghese, Vipul Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Shubham Chaudhary, Abhinav BS
BLR vs KOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prem Singh, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Pankaj Sharma, Vipul Kumar, Srajan U Shetty
Captain: Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Vice-Captain: Jose Ibin
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prem Singh, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Pankaj Sharma, Vipul Kumar, Mujeeb MC
Captain: Pankaj Sharma, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb MC