BLR vs KOC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 17th, 2023

Bengaluru Torpedoes (BLR) will be up against Kochi Blue Spikers (KOC) in the 15th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (February 17).

Bengaluru Torpedoes are playing really well at the moment. They have registered back-to-back wins, including a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Chennai Blitz in their previous fixture. With this win, they have climbed to third spot in the points table with four points and a points ratio of 0.996.

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers are having a tough time and are still searching for their first win of the tournament. They have so far failed to play as a combined unit, losing three games on the trot, including a disappointing 3-2 loss against the Hyderabad Blackhawks in their previous game.

The Spikers are currently at the bottom of the points table with a point ratio of 0.882.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers

Date & Time: February 17, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Kochi Blue Spikers

Prem Singh, Pavan Ramesh, Walter Neto, Aswin Rag Vt, Eduardo Romay, Jibin Sebastian, George Antony, Shubham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, Vipul Kumar, Abhinav BS, Venu Chikkanna, Fayis Nk, Alan Ashique VL

Probable Playing 6

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

Kochi Blue Spikers

Erin Varghese, Vipul Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Shubham Chaudhary, Abhinav BS

BLR vs KOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prem Singh, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Pankaj Sharma, Vipul Kumar, Srajan U Shetty

Captain: Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Vice-Captain: Jose Ibin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prem Singh, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Pankaj Sharma, Vipul Kumar, Mujeeb MC

Captain: Pankaj Sharma, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb MC

Poll : 0 votes