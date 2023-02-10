CAL vs HYD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 11, 2023

Calicut Heroes will lock horns with Hyderabad Blackhawks in the eighth game of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The contest will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 11).

The Heroes started their Prime Volleyball League campaign on a positive note, registering an impressive 4-1 win over the Mumbai Meteors in their opening game of the tournament. They are second in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 1.228.

Meanwhile, after starting their campaign on a high, the Blackhawks suffered their first loss of the tournament, going down 4-1 against the defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. the Blackhawks have now slipped to fifth position in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 0.939.

Match Details

Match: Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks

Date and Time: February 11, 2022, Saturday; 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Squads to choose from

Calicut Heroes

Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Ansab Ansab O, Matt Hilling, Asifmon MM, Lavmeet Katariya, Sushil Kumar, Shafeeque Rahman, Abil Krishnan, Chirag Yadav

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Ranjit Singh, Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Saurabh Maan, Lal Sujan MV, Arun Zacharias Siby, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph E J, Anand K

Probable Playing 6

Calicut Heroes

Matt Hilling, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Jerome Vinith, Shafeeque Rahman

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Varun GS, Lal Sujan MV

CAL vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, Jerome Vinith

Captain: Jose Sandoval Vice-Captain: Guru Prasanth

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prabakaran, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Jose Sandoval, M Ashwin Raj, Guru Prasanth, Hemanth P

Captain: Guru Prasanth, Vice-Captain: M Ashwin Raj

Poll : 0 votes