CHE vs HYD Dream11 Prediction: Today's match predicted playing 6s for Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks Prime Volleyball League 2024, Match 5

Chennai Blitz will take on the Hyderabad Black Hawks in the fifth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday, February 17.

Chennai Blitz failed to make a mark in their opening game of the tournament. They registered a disappointing 3-0 defeat against the defending champions Ahmedabad Defenders.

The Blitz never looked threatening in the game, as they lost in straight sets with a score difference of 15-10, 15-11 and 15-12.

Hyderabad Black Hawks, on the other hand, had an average season last year. They finished fifth in the points table with eight points from seven games, having won four of their seven games.

After failing to qualify for the semis, the Black Hawks will be eager to make a strong comeback this year as they gear up for their opening game of the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks, Match 5

Date & Time: February 17, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prabakaran, Surya Nanjil, Sameer, Sayanth T, Leandro Mejia, Akhin GS, Raman Kumar, Joel Benjamin, Himanshu Tyagi, Douglas Bueno, Paras, Jobin Varghese, and Abdul Chisti.

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Naveen Kumar, Deepu Venugopal, Ranjit Singh, Lal Sujan MV, Stefan Kovacevic, Prince, John Joseph, Abhilash Chaudhary, Niyaz Salam, Ivan Fernandez, Hemanth P, Sahil Kumar, Ashamatullah, and Ashok.

Probable Playing 6

Chennai Blitz

Akhin GS (c), Himanshu Tyagi, Douglas Bueno, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Jobin Varghese, and Sameer.

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Naveen Kumar, Stefan Kovacevic, John Joseph, Lal Sujan MV, Niyaz Salam, and Sahil Kumar.

CHE vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Lal Sujan MV, Akhin GS, Niyaz Salam, Jobin Varghese, and Stefan Kovacevic.

Captain: Niyaz Salam, Vice-Captain: Akhin GS

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Ranjit Singh, Akhin GS, Stefan Kovacevic, Sahil Kumar, and Niyaz Salam.

Captain: Stefan Kovacevic, Vice-Captain: Ranjit Singh