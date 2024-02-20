CHE vs HYD Dream11 Prediction: Today's match predicted playing 6s for Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers Prime Volleyball League 2024, Match 9

Chennai Blitz will take on the Kochi Blue Spikers in the ninth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024. Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium will play host to this exciting game on Tuesday, February 20.

After a disappointing start, the Chennai Blitz turned things around in their next game as they secured a dominating 3-0 victory over the Hyderabad Black Hawks.

The Biltz will be looking to continue their winning momentum as they have moved to fifth place in the points table with two points and a score difference of +0.

Kochi Blue Spikers, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory of the tournament as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Calicut Heroes in their opening game.

The Blue Spikers will be looking to make a strong comeback in their next game, as they have slipped to eighth place in the points table with a score difference of -2.

Match Details

Match: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers, Match 9

Date & Time: February 20, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Squads to choose from

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prabakaran, Surya Nanjil, Sameer, Sayanth T, Leandro Mejia, Akhin GS, Raman Kumar, Joel Benjamin, Himanshu Tyagi, Douglas Bueno, Paras, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti

Kochi Blue Spikers

Jan Krol, Jibin Sebastian, Jithin Neelathazha, Lad Om Vasant, Ayush, Ratheesh C K, Abhinav NS, Athos Costa, Digvijay Singh, Sachin K, Aman Kumar, Erin Varghese, George Antony, and Vishal Krishna

Probable Playing 6

Chennai Blitz

Akhin GS, Douglas Bueno, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sameer Chaudhary, Raman Kumar, Leandro Mejia

Kochi Blue Spikers

Aman Kumar, Erin Varghese, Abhinav NS, Athos Costa, Ratheesh C K, Jan Krol

CHE vs KOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sameer Chaudhary, Akhin GS, Douglas Bueno, Jan Krol, Erin Varghese

Captain: Akhin GS, Vice-Captain: Douglas Bueno

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratheesh C K, Sameer Chaudhary, Leandro Mejia, Douglas Bueno, Jan Krol, Erin Varghese

Captain: Leandro Mejia, Vice-Captain: Erin Varghese