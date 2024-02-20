CHE vs HYD Dream11 Prediction: Today's match predicted playing 6s for Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers Prime Volleyball League 2024, Match 9

Chennai Blitz will take on the Kochi Blue Spikers in the ninth match of the Prime Volleyball League 2024. Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium will play host to this exciting game on Tuesday, February 20.
After a disappointing start, the Chennai Blitz turned things around in their next game as they secured a dominating 3-0 victory over the Hyderabad Black Hawks.
The Biltz will be looking to continue their winning momentum as they have moved to fifth place in the points table with two points and a score difference of +0.
Kochi Blue Spikers, on the other hand, are still searching for their first victory of the tournament as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Calicut Heroes in their opening game.
The Blue Spikers will be looking to make a strong comeback in their next game, as they have slipped to eighth place in the points table with a score difference of -2.
Match Details
Match: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers, Match 9
Date & Time: February 20, 2024, at 6:30 pm IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Squads to choose from
Chennai Blitz
Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prabakaran, Surya Nanjil, Sameer, Sayanth T, Leandro Mejia, Akhin GS, Raman Kumar, Joel Benjamin, Himanshu Tyagi, Douglas Bueno, Paras, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti
Kochi Blue Spikers
Jan Krol, Jibin Sebastian, Jithin Neelathazha, Lad Om Vasant, Ayush, Ratheesh C K, Abhinav NS, Athos Costa, Digvijay Singh, Sachin K, Aman Kumar, Erin Varghese, George Antony, and Vishal Krishna
Probable Playing 6
Chennai Blitz
Akhin GS, Douglas Bueno, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sameer Chaudhary, Raman Kumar, Leandro Mejia
Kochi Blue Spikers
Aman Kumar, Erin Varghese, Abhinav NS, Athos Costa, Ratheesh C K, Jan Krol
CHE vs KOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2024)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sameer Chaudhary, Akhin GS, Douglas Bueno, Jan Krol, Erin Varghese
Captain: Akhin GS, Vice-Captain: Douglas Bueno
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratheesh C K, Sameer Chaudhary, Leandro Mejia, Douglas Bueno, Jan Krol, Erin Varghese
Captain: Leandro Mejia, Vice-Captain: Erin Varghese