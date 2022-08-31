FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championships 2022 final date, time, livestream and more

The FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) World Championships have been going on since August 26 when the first match of the group stage was played. It was between Brazil and Cuba, two members of Pool A.

Since then, there have been several incredible matches with teams like Poland and Brazil separating themselves from their counterparts.

The round of 16 hasn't yet begun, but it's difficult not to look forward and know when the finals and the other rounds will take place.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming finals, how many rounds are left and who's looking good thus far.

FIVB World Championships: A complete guide to the finals and more

The round of 16, which begins September 3, will run through September 6 before the quarterfinals arrive. The round will run through September 8. The semi-finals will start on September 10 and conclude that same day.

On September 11, the World Championships will end with two finals matches being played, with one country being named the top volleyball team for this year.

The final matches will take place on September 11 at 12:00 pm local time and 5:00 pm local time. The third and fourth teams will play at 12:00 pm and the top two will face off later in the final match of the tournament.

As for streaming, the events are being streamed in the United States on Volleyball TV, the home for all FIVB events. More information can be found on the FIVB website.

Unfortunately, this does come at a price. The streaming service is not free and it does have a monthly subscription cost and is not available on any regular television channel.

The premium package is $8 a month and comes with benefits like more events and competitions. The lesser package is for $5 a month. Both packages house the FIVB World Championships, though.

Until then, however, there are plenty of other games to be played. The pool stage will conclude today, with only a few games left at the time of writing:

Iran vs. Netherlands

Serbia vs. Tunisia

Ukraine vs. Puerto Rico

Italy vs. China

The World Championships round of 16 is yet to be decided. There are still a few games left in the pool play, which will determine which teams move on. As it stands, these teams will currently move on:

Poland

Serbia

Brazil

Netherlands

France

Turkey

United States

Iran

Slovenia

Cuba

Tunisia

Italy

Germany

Japan

Canada

Argentina

Anything can happen, but with only a few matches remaining, these teams stand an incredible chance of moving to the round of 16.

Serbia have set themselves up well in Pool A, earning six points atop the leaderboard thus far.

Brazil are doing exceptionally well in Pool B, with eight points earned. Pool C sees top team Poland with an astounding nine points in one of the best showings of the tournament so far.

Volleyball Day 15- Team Brazil

Italy and Turkey sit atop the Pool E leaderboard with six points each. Pool F also has two leaders: the Netherlands and Iran both have five points.

Keep an eye on the official FIVB World Championships website as they will have updated tables as soon as matches are done.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit