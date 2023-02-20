HYD vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 21st, 2023

Hyderabad Blackhawks (HYD) will be up against Bengaluru Torpedoes (BLR) in the 20th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (February 21).

After losing back-to-back games, the Hyderabad Blackhawks have made a remarkable comeback into the tournament. They have now won two games on the trot, including a hard-fought 3-2 win against Chennai Blitz in their previous fixture. They are currently placed fifth in the table with six points and a point ratio of 1.009.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing start to the campaign, the Bengaluru Torpedoes have made a stunning comeback into the tournament and are currently on an unbeaten streak of three games. They are coming off a comfortable 3-2 victory over the Kochi Blue Spikers in their previous game. The Torpedoes have now climbed to fourth place in the table with six points and a point ratio of 0.993.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes

Date & Time: February 21, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Anand K, Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Maan, GS Varun, Hemanth P, SV Guru Guru Prasanth, Carlos Zamora, Ashamatullah, Vignesh Raj D, Arun Zacharias Siby, Trent Odea, John Joseph EJ, Lal Sujan Mv, Amaravadi Bhagyaraj, Aadeeshwaran, Deepu Venugopal

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Midhun Balasubramaniyan, Vinayak Rokhade, Jishnu PV, Pankaj Sharma, Alireza Abalooch, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed, Sudheer Shetty, Sebastian Giraldo, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Gokulnath, Vyshak Renjith, Mujeeb Mc, Tharun Gowda K, Sethu Tr

Probable Playing 6

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Hemanth P, Vignesh Raj, Lal Sujan MV

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, Mujeeb MC, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Vyshak Renjith

HYD vs BLR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Balasubramaniyan, Lal Sujan MV, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Mujeeb MC, Hemanth P

Captain: Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Vice-Captain: Jose Ibin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Balasubramaniyan, Lal Sujan MV, Jose Ibin, Tsvetelin Tsvetanov, Srajan U Shetty, Hemanth P

Captain: Hemanth P, Vice-Captain: Srajan U Shetty

