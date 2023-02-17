HYD vs CHN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 18th, 2023

Hyderabad Blackhawks (HYD) will take on Chennai Blitz (CHN) in the 16th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (February 18).

After suffering defeats in back-to-back games, the Hyderabad Blackhawks finally ended their losing streak by registering a comfortable 3-2 victory over the Kochi Blue Spikers in their previous fixture. With this much-needed win, they have climbed to fourth place in the table with four points and a point ratio of 1.000.

Meanwhile, after starting the tournament on a high, the Chennai Blitz have now lost two games on the trot, including a close 3-2 loss against the Bengaluru Torpedoes in their previous fixture. They are currently placed in the bottom half of the points table in seventh position with just two points and a point ratio of 0.918.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz

Date & Time: February 18, 2023, at 7:00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Anand K, Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Maan, GS Varun, Hemanth P, SV Guru Guru Prasanth, Carlos Zamora, Ashamatullah, Vignesh Raj D, Arun Zacharias Siby, Trent Odea, John Joseph EJ, Lal Sujan Mv, Amaravadi Bhagyaraj, Aadeeshwaran, Deepu Venugopal

Chennai Blitz

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Pinamma Prashant, Akhin GS, Renato Mendes, Naveen Raja Jacob, Kevin Audran Noumbissi Moyo, Raman Kumar, Jobin Varghese, Abdul Chisti, Tushar Laware, Prasanna Raja AA, Vijay Yejerla, Aswin Sekar, Mohamed Riyazudeen

Probable Playing 6

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Hemanth P, Vignesh Raj, Lal Sujan MV

Chennai Blitz

Naveen Raja Jacob, Pinamma Prashant, Renato Mendes, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Tushar Laware, Mohamed Riyazudeen

HYD vs CHN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Guru Prasanth, Hemanth P, Naveen Raja Jacob, John Joseph EJ, Lal Sujan MV

Captain: Hemanth P, Vice-Captain: Naveen Raja Jacob

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Guru Prasanth, Hemanth P, Naveen Raja Jacob, Trent O'Dea, Lal Sujan MV

Captain: Guru Prasanth, Vice-Captain: Trent O'Dea

