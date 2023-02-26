HYD vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 26, 2023

Hyderabad Blackhawks will take on Mumbai Meteors in the 24th match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Sunday (February 26).

After losing back-to-back games, the Hyderabad Blackhawks have made a stunning comeback into the tournament as they have won three games on the trot, including a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Bengaluru Torpedoes in their previous game. They are currently placed fourth in the points table with eight points and a point ratio of 1.015.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Meteors are on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament as they haven’t won a single game in their previous three matches. They are coming off a 3-2 loss against the Kolkata Thunderbolts in the previous game. They are currently placed sixth in the points table with three points and a point ratio of 0.931.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors

Date & Time: February 26, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Anand K, Ranjit Singh, Saurabh Maan, GS Varun, Hemanth P, SV Guru Guru Prasanth, Carlos Zamora, Ashamatullah, Vignesh Raj D, Arun Zacharias Siby, Trent Odea, John Joseph EJ, Lal Sujan Mv, Amaravadi Bhagyaraj, Aadeeshwaran, Deepu Venugopal

Mumbai Meteors

Shibin TS, Jithin Neelathazha, Shameemudheen A, Hardeep Singh, Hiroshi Centelles, Amit Gulia, Abdul Raheem, Dogra Omkar, Rohith P, Aravindhan S, Anu James, Karthik Madhu, Darshan S Gowda, Ratheesh CK, Brandon Greenway

Probable Playing 6

Hyderabad Blackhawks

Trent O'Dea, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph EJ, Hemanth P, Varun G S, Lal Sujan MV

Mumbai Meteors

Karthik Madhu, Hiroshi Centelles, Shameemudheen A, Aravindhan S, Brandon Greenway, Hardeep Singh

HYD vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anand K, Lal Sujan MV, Karthik Madhu, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, Shameemudheen A

Captain: Hemanth P, Vice-Captain: Karthik Madhu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratheesh CK, Lal Sujan MV, Karthik Madhu, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, Trent O'Dea

Captain: Guru Prasanth, Vice-Captain: Trent O'Dea

Poll : 0 votes