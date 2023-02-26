KOC v AHD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Volleyball Tips & Playing 6 Updates for Prime Volleyball League 2023 – February 26th, 2023

Kochi Blue Spikers will be up against Ahmedabad Defenders in the 23rd match of the Prime Volleyball League 2023. The match will take place at the Regional Sports Centre in Kochi on Monday (February 26).

After losing four games on the trot, the Kochi Blue Spikers finally registered their first win of the tournament as they beat the Calicut Heroes 3-2 in a nail-biting contest.

They are currently seventh in the points table with two points and a point ratio of 0.960. The team needs to win both of their remaining games, as their chances of making it to the next round of the competition are highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Defenders are currently unstoppable, as they have not lost a single game in their previous four games. They have almost secured themselves a knockout spot, as they currently sit comfortably on top of the points table with nine points and a point ratio of 1.122.

Match Details

Match: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Date & Time: February 26, 2023, at 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Regional Sports Centre, Kochi

Squads to choose from

Kochi Blue Spikers

Prem Singh, Pavan Ramesh, Walter Neto, Aswin Rag Vt, Eduardo Romay, Jibin Sebastian, George Antony, Shubham Chaudhary, Rohit Kumar, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, Vipul Kumar, Abhinav BS, Venu Chikkanna, Fayis Nk, Alan Ashique VL

Ahmedabad Defenders

T Srikanth, Muthusamy Appavu, L M Manoj, Shon T John, Muhammad Iqbal TN, Harsh Chaudhari, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, S Santhosh, T Ragul, Aswath Pandiyaraj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Danial Moatazedi, Parth Patel, Andrew James

Probable Playing 6

Kochi Blue Spikers

Erin Varghese, Vipul Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Walter Da Cruz Neto, Shubham Chaudhary, Abhinav BS

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Santosh S, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Nandagopal Subramaniyam

KOC vs AHD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Prime Volleyball League 2023)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prem Singh, Muthusamy Appavu, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, L M Manoj, Rohit Kumar

Captain: Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Vice-Captain: L M Manoj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prem Singh, Muthusamy Appavu, Angamuthu Ramaswamy, Nandagopal Subramaniyam, Santosh S, Walter Da Cruz Neto

Captain: Santosh S, Vice-Captain: Angamuthu Ramaswamy

