Asian Games 2023 Volleyball: India vs Korea - Where to watch? Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The Indian Men's Volleyball Team will take on Korea in their second and final qualification match of the Men's Preliminary Round (Pool C) on Wednesday, September 20. The three teams in Pool C are India, Cambodia, and the Republic of Korea

India defeated Cambodia in their opening encounter of the Men's Volleyball Preliminary Round at the Asian Games 2023. They won the game 3-0, with scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-19.

A win against Korea on Wednesday would see the Indian volleyball team qualify for the quarter-finals of the event. Meanwhile, a loss against Korea would mean that the Indian team will have to depend on the result of the Cambodia vs Korea match to progress to the next round of the event.

Korea is ranked 27th in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Ranking, while Team India are well behind them, ranked 73rd in the world rankings. Thus, the Korean side are clear favorite heading into this fixture.

Asian Games 2023 Volleyball, India vs Korea: When to watch?

The Men's Preliminary Round of the Volleyball event at the Asian Games 2023 between India and Korea will be played on September 20. The match is expected to commence at 4.30 pm IST (7:00 pm local time).

Day & Date: Wednesday, September 20

Time: 4.30 pm IST (7:00 pm local time).

Asian Games 2023 Volleyball, India vs Korea: Where to watch?

The India vs Korea volleyball match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, fans can also catch the live action on the SonyLIV app and website.

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live-Stream: SonyLIV app & website

