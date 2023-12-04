Bengaluru Torpedoes open Volleyball Academy at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence 

Indian Prime Volleyball club Bengaluru Torpedoes opened their state-of-the-art volleyball academy in collaboration with the Padukone-Dravid Sports for Excellence in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area on Saturday, December 2.

The facility is dedicated to all the aspiring talents who dream of playing the sport at a young age. It also serves as an endeavour to evolve the volleyball coaching technique in the country. A foreign coach will spearhead the programme of nurturing young and raw talents, imparting knowledge on the high-level skills of the sport and creating awareness around athlete fitness.

The Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy was launched in the towering presence of the formidable Brazilian volleyball club Itambe Minas, who are here in India to participate in the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships 2023.

At the launch of their pristine academy, which will also be the base for the Bengaluru Torpedoes team, the franchise spokesperson Vishal Jaison said:

“The Bengaluru Torpedoes Volleyball Academy is poised to be the first of its kind, the academy facility will not only serve as a training ground for aspiring talents but will also become the official home for the Bengaluru Torpedoes' first team.”

“This landmark initiative underscores the commitment of Bengaluru Torpedoes and the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence to contribute significantly to the growth and development of volleyball in India,” he added.

Vivek Kumar, who is the founder and promoter of the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, expressed his excitement about the collaborative venture, stating:

"We are proud to partner with Bengaluru Torpedoes in establishing a volleyball academy that not only meets but exceeds global standards. Our shared vision is to create an environment that fosters talent, dedication, and sportsmanship from a young age. Through this academy, we hope to unearth the future stars of Indian volleyball."

Srajan Shetty of Bengaluru Torpedoes to play Volleyball Club World Championships

Bengaluru Torpedoes finished as runners-up in the Prime Volleyball 2023 under the coaching of former American Olympics and World Cup gold medalist David Lee. They lost to Ahmedabad Defenders 15-7, 15-10, 18-20, 13-15, 15-10 in the final.

Ahmedabad Defenders will represent India in the forthcoming Volleyball Club World Championships. Although the Torpedoes won't participate in the global event, they will still have their player Srajan Shetty don for rivals Ahmedabad as the World Championship rule permits each franchise to sign players from their respective domestic leagues.

"He is the most promising young talents in the country and a great middle blocker. It’s a huge opportunity for him and he is going to play with Ashwal and Shameem and Manoj, some of the best blockers in India," Vishal Jaison told Sportskeeda.

Vishal was also chuffed by India's first-ever participation in the Volleyball World Championship and attributed the success to the Prime Volleyball tournament.

"The Prime Volleyball League decided to host club World Championship for two seasons - this year and next year. Because the winners of the Indian club get to play in the Volleyball (Club) World Championship, it just shows the growth of Volleyball in India," he stated.

The World Championships will start on December 6 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahmedabad Defenders will play their first game against Itambe Minas in Pool A.