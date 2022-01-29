"It is a big opportunity for me"- Srajan U Shetty on playing for the Bengaluru Torpedoes

Srajan U Shetty will play for Bengaluru Torpedoes in the upcoming Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The tournament will be held from February 5-27, 2022 at the indoor Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Shetty stated that playing in the PVL will be the biggest opportunity of his career. The Bengaluru Torpedoes' blocker added that he will utilize this opportunity to learn and gain experience from senior players.

Bengaluru Torpedoes will kickstart their PVL campaign against the Kochi Blue Spikers on February 8.

In a statement, Shetty said:

"It is a big opportunity for me playing for Bengaluru Torpedoes and I look to make the most of it this time in the Prime Volleyball League. This will be my first time playing at such a level, so all I want to do is just learn. I want to gain experience and learn new techniques from all the experienced Indian and the foreign players that will be playing in the tournament."

Srajan U Shetty speaks about his selection for Prime Volleyball League

From being a cricket fan to getting involved in volleyball, Srajan Shetty has come a long way. It was his university team's coach who suggested Shetty apply for the 2022 edition of PVL. Shetty explained:

"I was a big fan of cricket. But over a period of time, my interest dwindled as I started watching volleyball. You can only focus on one sport at a time. It was a complete surprise for me when my name came in the U-21 category for the Prime Volleyball League. And when Bengaluru Torpedoes bought me at the auction, it was the happiest moment of my career."

The blocker was elated on being bought by the Bengaluru Torpedoes team. He said:

"I could not believe it that this was happening to me. I was quite elated, and my parents were really happy, as well."

