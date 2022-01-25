Prime Volleyball League 2022: Ranjit Singh to lead Bengaluru Torpedoes

Bengaluru Torpedoes announced on Tuesday that ace setter Ranjit Singh will lead the team in the upcoming Prime Volleyball League (PVL). The volleyball league will be held from February 5-27, 2022 at the indoor Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ranjit and Co. will kickstart their PVL campaign against Kochi Blue Spikers on February 8.

Ranjit thanked the franchise owners and the coaching staff who have shown faith in him and provided him with the opportunity to lead the team.

"It will be a matter of great pride for me to lead the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the Prime Volleyball League this year," he said. "I am thankful to everyone, the support staff, the coaches, and the owners for giving me an opportunity, for continuously backing me, and allowing me to portray the best version of myself."

Ranjit also spoke about how well the team has bonded in the training camp.

"We have a good mix of players in the team and we have bonded well over the past couple of weeks during our camp in Mysore," he said. "I look forward to giving my best to the team and hopefully, we will have a memorable season ahead."

Bengaluru Torpedoes' principal owner Ankit Nagori congratulates Ranjit

Bengaluru Torpedoes' principal owner Ankit Nagori congratulated Ranjit on being chosen as the skipper of the team.

Ankit said that Ranjit was the obvious choice for the role as he carries the experience of captaining India and playing volleyball for the national team in major international tournaments.

"Ranjit was the obvious choice for the role and we are very lucky to have him in our squad," he said. "He has vast experience of captaining India and playing for the national team in major international tournaments. He brings his immense knowledge of the sport, and his pulsating energy to the team in every training session and the youngsters really enjoy his presence and are learning so much from him."

