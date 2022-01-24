Prime Volleyball League to take place in Hyderabad instead of Kochi due to COVID-19

The venue for the upcoming RuPay Prime Volleyball League (PVL) has been revised, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India.

After careful deliberation, the management of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League has decided to shift the tournament's venue from Kochi to Hyderabad.

The tournament will now be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The league will be held between February 5-27, 2022. The fixtures for the competition are yet to be released.

Due to the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country, the organizers' main priority stands to ensure the safety of the athletes and staff.

The volleyball tournament will now be held in a strict bio secure bubble and the league organizers will ensure that all virus related protocols are followed.

"Hyderabad has strong interest in volleyball"- Tuhin Mishra

Hyderabad is scheduled to host PVL. CEO of the Prime Volleyball League Joy Bhattacharya and Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder and MD, Baseline Ventures have spoken about Hyderabad as a sporting city.

Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder & MD, Baseline Ventures, said:

“We were really looking forward to hosting the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in Kochi. However, after reviewing the rising Covid-19 situation in Kerala and constant discussions with various authorities, we came to the conclusion that it would be best for everyone if we move the venue to Hyderabad keeping in mind."

He added:

"There is a strong interest for volleyball in Hyderabad and therefore it was a simple choice for us once we decided to change the venue. We are working with the Telangana State authorities to ensure all protocols are followed and we conduct a smooth sporting event."

Mishra signed off by saying:

"We hope that all players and support staff have a fantastic competition in Hyderabad. We would also like to thank the Kerala State Authorities and the great team at Regional Sports Centre for their support and understanding through this period."

Joy Bhattacharya hailed Hyderabad for having a great sporting culture. He added that the organizers are excited to see the players' displaying their talent at the volleyball league.

Joy Bhattacharya said:

Hyderabad has always had a great sporting culture and therefore we are delighted to organize the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in the city. We have waited a long time to provide a platform to all talented volleyball players from around the world to showcase their talent."

He added:

"We are doing everything to ensure a safe and successful tournament. I would also like to thank all the teams and our partners for their support in reaching this decision."

