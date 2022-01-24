PVL 2022: Varun GS to represent Bengaluru Torpedoes, says he had to convince parents to play volleyball

Varun GS is gearing up for the upcoming Prime Volleyball League (PVL) which will get underway on February 5, 2022. It has not been an easy road for the 25-year-old to get onto the court.

Varun's parents, like any other, wanted him to focus on his academics initially. The volleyball player, who hails from Hubbali city in Karnataka, had to convince his parents otherwise.

Varun, who used to see the villagers play the sport, developed a massive interest towards volleyball. He started playing volleyball when he was in the 10th grade. It was during his school days, when a few coaches, looking at his height, approached him to play the sport on a higher level.

Varun said:

"In the beginning, my parents had no interest. They wanted me to just focus on my studies. I used to lie to them when I went for training. I would tell them I am going to attend tuition and instead go for training."

Varun added:

"After I played in my first nationals for Karnataka, they saw my newspaper clippings. Then they felt that I could do something in this sport, and since then, they have given me full freedom to pursue the sport."

Varun speaks about getting picked by Bengaluru Torpedoes

Varun made his way to the India camp after playing for the Senior Nationals. Unfortunately couldn't break into the Indian squad. Upon hearing about the latest edition of Prime Volleyball League in 2022, Varun decided to give it a shot.

He soon received a selection call from Bengaluru Torpedoes' camp. Speaking about his selection, Varun said:

"There was a big pool of players this time and lots of senior and experienced ones. Hence, I was unsure of being picked and was eager to see how it would go. But then I got a call that I have been selected by Bengaluru Torpedoes. I was happy and super excited when I saw my name."

He further added:

"I did not celebrate much, because my focus was on preparations for the tournament, and not on celebrations. I knew immediately I wanted to give the best for my team who showed faith in me."

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: "Prime Volleyball League will help players facing financial issues"- Manoj LM

Edited by Diptanil Roy